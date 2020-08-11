Left Menu
Agent: RB Miller, Patriots agree to one-year contract

Updated: 11-08-2020 20:18 IST
Running back Lamar Miller and the New England Patriots have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter. Per Rosenhaus, the agreement hinges on Miller passing a physical.

Miller missed all of the 2019 season after sustaining a torn ACL in the Houston Texans' third preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. The 29-year-old rushed for 2,934 yards and 13 touchdowns in three active seasons with the Texans. He also reeled in 92 receptions for 678 yards and five scores.

Miller has rushed for 5,864 yards and 32 touchdowns and added 209 receptions for 1,565 yards with eight scores in seven active seasons with the Miami Dolphins and Texans. He was selected by the Dolphins in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He joins a Patriots' depth chart that includes Sony Michel (physically unable to perform list), James White, Rex Burkhead, Damien Harris and undrafted free-agent J.J. Taylor.

