Magic F Ross back with team, not available Tuesday
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is back with the team following off-site medical testing not related to COVID-19. The Magic said a league physician advised Ross to leave the NBA's bubble environment for medical testing after he missed Sunday's game. The exact nature of the testing is uncertain.Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:01 IST
Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is back with the team following off-site medical testing not related to COVID-19. The team said Ross will quarantine and not be available to face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are also out for Orlando.
The 29-year-old Ross is Orlando's third-leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. The Magic said a league physician advised Ross to leave the NBA's bubble environment for medical testing after he missed Sunday's game.
The exact nature of the testing is uncertain.
- READ MORE ON:
- Orlando Magic
- COVID
- Brooklyn Nets
- Evan Fournier
- Aaron Gordon
- NBA
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Govt approves $2.53m grant to deliver RSA's services to COVID-19 veterans
Number of active COVID-19 cases in country stands at 4,85,114, while 9,17,567 people have recovered: Union Health Ministry.
Emirates to cover COVID-19 medical expenses and quarantine costs
Kumaraswamy slams BJP, Congress over alleged COVID equipment purchase 'irregularities'
6 more COVID-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar