Magic F Ross back with team, not available Tuesday

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is back with the team following off-site medical testing not related to COVID-19. The Magic said a league physician advised Ross to leave the NBA's bubble environment for medical testing after he missed Sunday's game. The exact nature of the testing is uncertain.

Reuters | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@OrlandoMagic)

Orlando Magic guard Terrence Ross is back with the team following off-site medical testing not related to COVID-19. The team said Ross will quarantine and not be available to face the Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday afternoon. Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier are also out for Orlando.

The 29-year-old Ross is Orlando's third-leading scorer, averaging 14.7 points per game. The Magic said a league physician advised Ross to leave the NBA's bubble environment for medical testing after he missed Sunday's game.

The exact nature of the testing is uncertain.

