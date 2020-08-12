Left Menu
Soccer-Macclesfield relegated from League Two as EFL wins appeal

The decision means Macclesfield have finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings allowing Stevenage to move up to 23rd in the table and retain their League Two status. In June, Macclesfield were given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds ($26,162.00) fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages. "The arbitration panel's decision is final and binding." ($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 00:16 IST
Macclesfield Town have been relegated from the fourth-tier to the National League after the English Football League (EFL) won an appeal to deduct a further four points from the club, the league's governing body said on Tuesday. The decision means Macclesfield have finished bottom of the 2019-20 standings allowing Stevenage to move up to 23rd in the table and retain their League Two status.

In June, Macclesfield were given a two-point penalty and 20,000 pounds ($26,162.00) fine by an independent disciplinary commission after being charged with misconduct over the non-payment of wages. Macclesfield were also handed a suspended four-point deduction but that will be now apply to the 2019-20 standings leaving the club in the relegation spot.

"Today's outcome leaves Macclesfield Town in 24th position in the table on 19 points with a points per game (PPG) total of 23.62, resulting in the club's relegation into the National League," the EFL said in a statement https://www.efl.com/news/2020/august/official-statement-macclesfield-town. "The arbitration panel's decision is final and binding."

($1 = 0.7645 pounds)

