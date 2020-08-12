Left Menu
Development News Edition

Underdog Coyotes embrace opportunity against Avalanche

Facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of Wednesday's first-round series in Edmonton has been a long time coming. "I decided to stay here and this is where I want to be," Ekman-Larsson, who withstood many years of middling-to-awful Coyotes teams and signed an eight-year extension two years ago, told the Arizona Republic.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 01:44 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 01:43 IST
Underdog Coyotes embrace opportunity against Avalanche
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@ArizonaCoyotes )

Eight long seasons. Finally Arizona Coyotes captain Oliver Ekman-Larsson is back skating in the Stanley Cup playoffs. The last time Ekman-Larsson suited up for a playoff contest was the spring of 2012, when the Coyotes reached the Western Conference final. Facing the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of Wednesday's first-round series in Edmonton has been a long time coming.

"I decided to stay here and this is where I want to be," Ekman-Larsson, who withstood many years of middling-to-awful Coyotes teams and signed an eight-year extension two years ago, told the Arizona Republic. "To be a part of a playoff team and what we're trying to do here is important to me and it's one of the reasons why I love Arizona. To get this chance to be here with the guys, it's very special." The Coyotes reached the playoffs after winning a four-game qualifier series against the Nashville Predators, capped by an overtime victory on Friday.

"There was a lot of thoughts going through my mind after that game," Ekman-Larsson admitted. "It was kind of nice to soak it in and think about it, because it had been a while." Arizona has a tall order, though, in the Avalanche, one of the league's most dynamic squads.

"Obviously you can see their skill," Coyotes center Derek Stepan said. "They have it throughout their entire lineup, but they defend extremely hard, too. They've got shot blockers. We've certainly got our hands full. This is one of the best teams in the NHL, so we better be ready to play." Colorado sat second in the Western Conference when the league postponed action in mid-March, thus clinching an automatic berth to the playoffs, and then netted the second seed in the four-team round-robin warm-up tournament.

"I liked our intensity through (the round robin)," coach Jared Bednar said. "I thought it got better a little bit as it went on. I think it's hard to simulate playoffs, it really is. It is why we tried to give our team something tangible to go after and have a short-term goal and that was winning the West and getting home-ice advantage." The series will certainly be a contrast of styles. The Coyotes, even with a couple of high-scoring forwards in Taylor Hall and Phil Kessel, are a defense-first squad, while the Avalanche are among the league's highest-scoring clubs.

"They check, they play the right way. They have a clear-cut identity of their own that they are going to play to I am guessing regardless of opponent, and same thing with us," Bednar said. "We are going to play to our strengths and keep doing exactly what we have been doing all year long. Certainly the Avalanche have an advantage of playoff experience, with essentially the same team that reached the second round in last year's playoffs.

"With experience you feel better and better," forward Nathan MacKinnon said. "I think for everyone in our group, every year you play in the NHL you realize you don't have many chances and for me this feels like my first real chance to win, which really excites me and I think it excites everyone. This is my fourth playoffs now and third straight obviously with everyone else, but I feel good and hopefully I can be a key guy in the first round."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson's double-double leads Spurs over Rockets

Keldon Johnson had 24 points and 11 rebounds, both career highs, and DeMar DeRozan added 23 points as the San Antonio Spurs rolled to a 123-105 win over the short-handed Houston Rockets on Tuesday afternoon in a key NBA seeding game near Or...

MLB suspends Cintron 20 games, Laureano six

Major League Baseball suspended Houston hitting coach Alex Cintron for 20 games Tuesday for his role in Sundays brawl between the Astros and Oakland As. Oakland center fielder Ramon Laureano also received a six-game suspension and a fine.Ci...

NEWSMAKER-How Kamala Harris found the political identity that had eluded her

Months after her presidential campaign collapsed amid questions over her political identity, Kamala Harris suddenly and forcefully found her voice and at a fortuitous time.Harris, a 55-year-old U.S. senator from California, was chosen by D...

Worldwide virus cases top 20 million, doubling in six weeks

It took six months for the world to reach 10 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus. It took just over six weeks for that number to double. The worldwide count of known COVID-19 infections climbed past 20 million on Monday, with more th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020