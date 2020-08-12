Left Menu
Baseball-Astros coach handed 20-game ban for brawl, A's Laureano gets six

Laureano, who also received an undisclosed fine for charging the Astros dugout, will appeal against his suspension so the sanction will be held in abeyance until the process is complete, MLB said in a news release. Cintron also received an undisclosed fine and his suspension begins immediately.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Houston Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron got a 20-game ban and Oakland Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was suspended for six for their roles in a benches-clearing incident between the teams last weekend, Major League Baseball said on Tuesday. Laureano, who also received an undisclosed fine for charging the Astros dugout, will appeal against his suspension so the sanction will be held in abeyance until the process is complete, MLB said in a news release.

Cintron also received an undisclosed fine and his suspension begins immediately. During the seventh inning on Sunday in Oakland, Laureano was hit by a pitch for the third time in the three-game series between the rivals and this time he pointed back at the pitcher.

Laureano, who advanced to first base, then exchanged words with Cintron before eventually throwing down his helmet and charging toward him in the dugout. Moments later a wild scene ensured as players rushed out of both dugouts to join the fray.

