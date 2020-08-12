Twins acquire INF Vargas from Diamondbacks

The Minnesota Twins acquired infielder Ildemaro Vargas from the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in exchange for cash considerations. Vargas, 29, is batting .150 with two runs scored in eight games this season.

Since making his debut with Arizona in 2017, he owns a .257 average with seven homers and 32 RBIs in 126 games. He has primarily played second base but has also seen time at third, first, shortstop and in the outfield. To make room on the 28-man roster, the Twins will make a corresponding move at a later date.

Minnesota also reinstated catcher/infielder Willians Astudillo from the 10-day injured list and optioned him to the club's alternate training site. Astudillo tested positive for COVID-19 early last month.

Astudillo, 28, batted .268 with four home runs and 21 RBIs in 58 games with the Twins in 2019. He hit .355 in 29 games in 2018.