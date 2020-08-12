White Sox reinstate SS Anderson from IL

The Chicago White Sox reinstated shortstop Tim Anderson from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday night's game at Detroit. Anderson, 27, was placed on the IL on Aug. 1 with a strained right groin. He is hitting .333 with four doubles, one homer and one RBI in seven games this season.

Last season, Anderson led the majors with a .335 average, the first White Sox player to do so since Luke Appling hit .388 in 1936. Chicago also placed infielder Leury Garcia on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.

García, 29, is hitting .271 with three home runs and eight RBIs in 16 games this season. He has made nine starts at shortstop, five at second base and one in right field.