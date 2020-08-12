Oilers announce Ennis has broken leg, ligament damage

Edmonton Oilers center Tyler Ennis sustained a broken leg and ligament damage in his team's qualifying series loss against the Chicago Blackhawks, the team announced Tuesday afternoon. Ennis, 30, was injured in the second-to-last game of the Oilers' season. The injury came at a particularly bad time for the Edmonton native, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

The Oilers said Ennis is expected to make a full recovery in several months. Ennis was obtained from Ottawa in February for a fifth-round pick in the 2021 draft.

In 70 games this season with the Oilers and Ottawa Senators, Ennis tallied 16 goals and 21 assists. Five of his goals came on the power play, while 11 came on even strength. Ennis has notched 313 points (133 goals, 180 assists) in 613 career games with the Buffalo Sabres, Minnesota Wild, Toronto Maple Leafs, Senators and Oilers. He recorded three 20-goal seasons with Buffalo.

--Field Level Media