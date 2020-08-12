Left Menu
Indians place RHPs Clevinger, Plesac on restricted list

Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians' fans and the City that I adore." Plesac issued a statement Sunday after he was disciplined: "I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening.

Indians place RHPs Clevinger, Plesac on restricted list

The Cleveland Indians placed right-handers Mike Clevinger and Zach Plesac on the restricted list Tuesday. The move comes after the two hurlers broke team safety and health policies and by going out with friends on Saturday night in Chicago.

Clevinger and Plesac are both in quarantine and will begin undergoing COVID-19 testing on Wednesday. "This one kind of hurts," Indians manager Terry Francona told reporters on Tuesday. "And we talked about it as a team even today. We'll deal with it like we always do. We care about each other. It doesn't mean you don't get disappointed with each other or even mad at each other sometimes.

"But what I care about is making it better. Not being vindictive, just trying to figure out how do we make this better so it doesn't happen again. The players will have a lot to say about this. Taking ownership of what we're doing is really important." On Sunday, the Indians sent Plesac home after learning of his Saturday night escapades. On Monday afternoon, Cleveland discovered Clevinger was with Plesac and the club then sent him home too.

Clevinger addressed his situation on Tuesday in a statement. "There is an implicit trust that each of my teammates share as we navigate a season during this pandemic, and I broke that trust," Clevinger said. "In Chicago, I made the mistake of violating the protocols but the biggest mistake of all was not immediately coming clean to my teammates. I owe them better. I now realize that by even exposing myself to just one person more than necessary, I am putting myself, my teammates, the guys I compete against, the umpires, the staff, the Indians organization as well as the Game that I love at risk.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I can only take responsibility and learn from my mistakes. Moving forward, I promise my actions will reflect a full understanding of the protocols set in place while I continue my passion for competing for the incredible Indians' fans and the City that I adore." Plesac issued a statement Sunday after he was disciplined: "I would like to apologize to my teammates, the entire Cleveland organization and all of our fans for my actions Saturday evening. I realize I made a poor choice to leave the hotel, which broke protocols and could have endangered other people. I understand that in these times of uncertainty, I need to be more vigilant and responsible and I am determined to earn my teammates' forgiveness and get back to work."

Plesac is 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA in three outings this season. The 25-year-old was 8-6 with a 3.81 ERA last season in 21 starts as a rookie. Clevinger, 29, is 1-1 this season in three starts with a 3.24 ERA. He was 13-4 for the Indians last season with a career-best 2.71 ERA in 21 starts. He is 42-22 with a 3.20 ERA in 100 appearances (67 starts) over his five-year career, all with the Indians.

Cleveland activated outfielder Ty Naquin and left-hander Logan Allen to fill the roster openings. Naquin, 29, has a .283 career average since reaching the majors with the Indians in 2016. Allen, 23, went 2-3 with a 6.18 ERA last season while splitting the campaign with the San Diego Padres (eight appearances, four starts) and Indians (one relief outing).

--Field Level Media

