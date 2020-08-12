Left Menu
Development News Edition

Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 08:06 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 08:06 IST
Judge blasts ninth homer as Yankees top Braves

Aaron Judge hit his major league-leading ninth homer, Luke Voit hit a three-run homer and the New York Yankees recorded a 9-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday night to remain unbeaten at home. Starting a stretch where they will not leave New York until Aug. 25, the Yankees improved to 5-0 at Yankee Stadium. It is the fifth time since 1989 the Yankees opened up 5-0 at home or better.

The Yankees held a 6-0 lead when Judge hammered a 2-1 fastball off Bryse Wilson over the right-center field fence. The 432-foot blast soared over New York's bullpen mound and hit off an advertisement in the back of the bullpen. Judge entered tied with Fernando Tatis Jr. for the major league lead, and it was his fifth homer at Yankee Stadium. The homer made Judge the first player to reach 20 RBIs in the abbreviated season.

Voit started off New York's latest home win four batters in. After Aaron Hicks bunted against an infield shift and reached on a throwing error by Atlanta starter Touki Toussaint (0-1), Voit hammered a 1-1 slider into the left-field seats for his fifth homer. Mike Ford hit a two-run double that went over right fielder Marcell Ozuna's head in the fourth and added an RBI double in the seventh.

New York's Jordan Montgomery (2-1) allowed three runs on four hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out four, walked one and threw 78 pitches. Montgomery retired 10 straight before allowing consecutive hits to Travis d'Arnaud and Freddie Freeman ahead of a three-run homer to Ozuna.

Atlanta got within 8-4 on a fielding error by second baseman DJ LeMahieu. Atlanta loaded the bases with two outs in the seventh but Adam Ottavino retired Ozuna on a grounder to escape. Johan Camargo and Tyler Flowers hit RBI doubles in the eighth off Luis Cessa.

Zack Britton breezed through a perfect ninth and notched his sixth save. The Yankees also scored on a throwing error by third baseman Austin Riley in the fourth and a double-play grounder by Ford in the sixth.

Atlanta scratched Ronald Acuna Jr. due to a sore left wrist shortly before first pitch. Toussaint allowed six runs (five earned) on four hits in four innings.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Manchester United are biggest team in world: Lopetegui after progressing into Europa League semi-final

After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the clubs next opponents Manchester United saying that theyre the biggest team in the world. We are going to play against Manchester United in th...

Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. ...

Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case. The Mumbai Police had...

New Zealand considers freight as possible source of new coronavirus cluster

New Zealand officials are investigating the possibility that its first COVID-19 cases in more than three months were imported by freight, as the country plunged back into lockdown on Wednesday.The discovery of four infected family members i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020