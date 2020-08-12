Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hays homers in 10th to lift Orioles past Phillies

Alberto ripped an RBI double to plate Pat Valaika before coming home on Santander's single to give Baltimore a 5-3 lead. Andrew McCutchen's two-run single opened the scoring in the third inning and Bruce led off the fifth by depositing a first-pitch curveball off Alex Cobb into the second deck in right-center field.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 09:00 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:00 IST
Hays homers in 10th to lift Orioles past Phillies

Austin Hays had an inside-the-park homer to lead off the 10th inning to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles to a 10-9 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. With Andrew Velazquez stationed on second base to begin the 10th, Hays' liner off Deolis Guerra (1-2) was misplayed by diving center fielder Roman Quinn. The ball found its way to the wall and Hays motored around the bases to give Baltimore a two-run lead despite only one batter coming to the plate.

The unconventional offense allowed Cole Sulser (1-1) to pick up the win despite allowing a tying two-run single to Didi Gregorius in the ninth inning. Paul Fry surrendered an RBI single to Jay Bruce in the 10th before Travis Lakins induced Rhys Hoskins to ground out with runners on second and third to secure his first save of the season. Renato Nunez collected three hits and two RBIs and Pedro Severino had an infield single that plated two runs in the eighth inning for the Orioles, who recorded 16 hits en route to winning their third in a row.

Bryce Harper belted a two-run homer and Jean Segura and Bruce also went deep for the Phillies, who have lost three of their last four games. Philadelphia's beleaguered bullpen entered Tuesday's contest with a bloated 9.87 ERA, and it absorbed another painful blow after Hector Neris failed to hold a 6-5 lead in the ninth inning.

Hanser Alberto's double put runners in scoring position before Anthony Santander was walked to load the bases. Nunez singled to left field to forge a tie before third baseman Segura stumbled over the mound to allow both Severino's pop-up to fall and Alberto and Santander to score and give Baltimore an 8-6 lead. Philadelphia erased a 5-3 deficit after Hoskins singled to lead off the eighth inning and Harper deposited a 3-2 changeup from Miguel Castro over the wall in left field. The homer was Harper's fourth of the season and second in as many days.

Castro appeared to settle down by striking out J.T. Realmuto and Gregorius, however Segura crushed an 0-1 offering over the wall in left field to give the Phillies a 6-5 lead. Baltimore broke open a tie game in the seventh inning against Tommy Hunter, who pitched for the Orioles in 2011-15 and again in 2016. Alberto ripped an RBI double to plate Pat Valaika before coming home on Santander's single to give Baltimore a 5-3 lead.

Andrew McCutchen's two-run single opened the scoring in the third inning and Bruce led off the fifth by depositing a first-pitch curveball off Alex Cobb into the second deck in right-center field. The homer was Bruce's third of the season and second in four games. Baltimore found its offense in the sixth, with Nunez ripping an RBI single to left field for the first run before coming around to score on Ruiz's double. Ruiz later scored on Smith's RBI single to forge a tie at 3.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia suffers deadliest day of coronavirus pandemic, cases rise

Australia recorded its deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday and the biggest daily rise in infections in three days, denting hopes that a second wave gripping the state of Victoria may be stabilising. Victoria reported 21 d...

Manchester United are biggest team in world: Lopetegui after progressing into Europa League semi-final

After securing a spot in the Europa League semi-finals, Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui hailed the clubs next opponents Manchester United saying that theyre the biggest team in the world. We are going to play against Manchester United in th...

Bengaluru violence: Yediyurappa assures strict action against accused, appeals for peace

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Wednesday informed that directives have been issued to take strict action against accused of Bengaluru violence and asserted that the government has taken all possible steps to curb the situation. ...

Mumbai Police summons co-founder of digital marketing company in fake followers case

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch issued summons to Sagar Gokhale, co-founder of Qyuki Digital Media Private Limited which is a reputed digital marketing company, to record his statement in the fake followers racket case. The Mumbai Police had...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020