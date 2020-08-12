Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rockies barely hold off Diamondbacks

Nolan Arenado homered, Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia had three hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in Denver on Tuesday night. Ginkel intentionally walked Arenado before being replaced by Alex Young, and Murphy singled to right to score Blackmon. Two outs later, Tapia's bloop double drove in two more to put Colorado ahead by five, chasing Young.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 09:49 IST
Rockies barely hold off Diamondbacks
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Nolan Arenado homered, Charlie Blackmon and Raimel Tapia had three hits apiece, and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in Denver on Tuesday night. The score was 2-2 before the Rockies scored six times in the eighth inning. The Diamondbacks responded with five runs in the ninth before Colorado reliever Daniel Bard entered with runners at the corners and two outs. Bard struck out Stephen Vogt looking at a 2-2 slider to earn his first save.

Colorado's Garrett Hampson and Trevor Story had two hits each. Blackmon extended his hit streak to 15 games and raised his average to .500, tops in the majors. Christian Walker homered among his two hits, Carson Kelly also went deep, Starling Marte had three hits and Tim Locastro added two hits for the Diamondbacks.

After Carlos Estevez (1-0) worked out of a jam in the top of the eighth, the Rockies broke the 2-2 tie in the bottom half. Hampson led off against reliever Kevin Ginkel (0-1) with a drive off the right-center-field wall for a triple. Story singled home Hampson and scored on Blackmon's double. Ginkel intentionally walked Arenado before being replaced by Alex Young, and Murphy singled to right to score Blackmon.

Two outs later, Tapia's bloop double drove in two more to put Colorado ahead by five, chasing Young. Arizona came back in the ninth. With one out, Locastro doubled and scored on Nick Ahmed's single. Andy Young singled, prompting Colorado to replace Phillip Diehl with Jairo Diaz. Ketel Marte doubled to drive in two more, and Marte singled to make it 8-6.

After Walker reached on a two-out walk, Eduardo Escobar singled to cut the deficit to one, leading to Bard's arrival. Walker led off the fourth with a homer off Kyle Freeland to open the scoring, but Arenado's two-run homer in the bottom half gave the Rockies a 2-1 lead. The long balls were Walker's first and Arenado's fourth.

Kelly homered on the first pitch of the seventh inning -- his first of the season -- to tie it. Freeland allowed two runs on seven hits over seven innings with two strikeouts and one walk, but he was matched by Zac Gallen. The Arizona righty gave up two runs on seven hits and no walks in seven innings. Gallen struck out seven.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

10 deaths, 595 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said. 595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of case...

COVID-19: Siddaramaiah tests negative, will be discharged on Aug 12

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who is undergoing treatment for COVID-19 infection at a private hospital here has tested negative and will be discharged tomorrow, his office said on Wednesday. The Leader of Opposition in the s...

India, Bangladesh traders demand trial run of vessels through protocol route on Gomati river this month

Traders of India and Bangladesh have demanded a trial run of vessels on the Gomati river this month to operationalise the Indo-Bangla protocol route between Sonamura in Tripuras Sipahijala district and Daudkandi in the neighbouring country,...

COVID-19 to accelerate supply chain shifts in fragmented trade system: Moody's

The coronavirus pandemic will likely accelerate fundamental shifts in trade relationships globally and particularly in Asia, Moodys Investors Service has said. Ensuring supply security by enhancing the strength of supply chains will become ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020