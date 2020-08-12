Solak's 3-hit night helps Rangers defeat Mariners

Nick Solak went 3-for-4 with three RBIs as the Texas Rangers defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-2 on Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas. Edinson Volquez (2-1) got the victory with one-third of an inning of relief, and fellow right-hander Rafael Montero pitched a scoreless ninth for his third save of the season.

Rangers left-hander Mike Minor threw four scoreless innings of one-hit ball but was replaced after throwing 76 pitches as he was on a strict pitch count. Minor, a 2019 All-Star Game selection who has lost his first three decisions this season, walked three and struck out four. The Rangers scored two runs in the first and two more in the third off Mariners left-hander Marco Gonzales (2-2).

With one out in the first, Texas' Isaiah Kiner-Falefa grounded a sharp single to left field. Todd Frazier lined a single to center, and Joey Gallo was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Solak then grounded a two-run single to center. In the third, Kiner-Falefa doubled to left, and an out later, Gallo was hit with another pitch. Solak singled to left to score Kiner-Falefa, and Willie Calhoun grounded a single to score Gallo to make it 4-0.

Gonzales allowed four runs on seven hits in five innings, with one walk and two strikeouts. The Mariners scored their runs in the fifth inning, after Nick Goody replaced Minor.

Dee Gordon walked on a 3-2 pitch, and Tim Lopes lined a single to left, putting runners at the corners. J.P. Crawford lined a run-scoring single to right, with Lopes advancing to second. Lopes reached third when Dylan Moore grounded into a double play and scored when Kyle Lewis reached on a throwing error by Rangers shortstop Elvis Andrus. Volquez replaced Goody and allowed a single to Kyle Seager but struck out Austin Nola with two runners on to end the threat.

