NFL-Chargers coach Lynn says he had COVID-19

Lynn, 51, is the third coach in the National Football League (NFL) known to have been infected with the novel coronavirus after the New Orleans Saints' Sean Payton and Philadelphia Eagles' Doug Pederson. "This year is not like any year we've ever had in the NFL," Lynn said during the opening scene of HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' docuseries.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:24 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:17 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

"This year is not like any year we've ever had in the NFL," Lynn said during the opening scene of HBO's 'Hard Knocks: Los Angeles' docuseries. "I can't promise you you're not going to get infected. I got infected." Lynn, who is entering his fourth season with the Chargers, said he decided to get tested after seeing a golfer withdraw from the competition due to similar symptoms.

"If I hadn't been watching that golf event and saw that golfer complain about backaches and soreness, I never would've gotten tested," he said. "I would've had this and never even known it."

NFL training camps opened across the country last month, with the season scheduled to start on Sept. 10.

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

