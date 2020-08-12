Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jays win Buffalo opener, topping Marlins in 10

Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (2-1) walked Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette was intentionally walked to load the bases. Shaw then took a 2-2 curveball to right field, ending the game. Bichette followed with his third homer of the season, and Toronto led 3-1. In the seventh, Miami's Justin Shafer walked Randal Grichuk and Jansen before Biggio hit a two-out RBI single.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:32 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:32 IST
Jays win Buffalo opener, topping Marlins in 10

Travis Shaw singled with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, giving the Toronto Blue Jays a 5-4 win over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night in Buffalo. Danny Jansen sacrificed to send pinch runner Anthony Alford to third, after he began the 10th inning at second. Left-hander Stephen Tarpley (2-1) walked Cavan Biggio, and Bo Bichette was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Shaw then took a 2-2 curveball to right field, ending the game. Bichette hit a three-run homer for the Blue Jays, who took a 4-1 lead into the ninth.

Miami's Francisco Cervelli hit a three-run homer with two out in the ninth against Anthony Bass. Jon Berti led off the inning with a double, and Brian Anderson walked with two outs. Cervelli followed with his third homer this season. Anderson also hit a solo home run for Miami.

A.J. Cole (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 scoreless innings to get the win. It was the Blue Jays' official home opener and their first game at Sahlen Field, the home park of their Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. The Blue Jays played their first 13 games on the road as the Buffalo ballpark was being upgraded.

The Canadian government will not allow the Blue Jays to play in Toronto as a precaution because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Toronto starter Hyun Jin Ryu allowed one run, two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in six innings.

Miami starter Elieser Hernandez allowed three runs, four hits and one walk while striking out five in 5 1/3 innings. Anderson led off the second inning with his third homer of the season, on a 3-2 count.

Jansen ended an 0-for-19 drought with a leadoff double to lead off the sixth. He moved to third on Biggio's double off the left field wall. Bichette followed with his third homer of the season, and Toronto led 3-1.

In the seventh, Miami's Justin Shafer walked Randal Grichuk and Jansen before Biggio hit a two-out RBI single. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect top of the eighth for Toronto.

Sterling Sharp set the Blue Jays down in order in the bottom of the inning. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Scorsese inks first look deal with Apple

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look film and TV deal with Apple. Under the multi-year deal between the tech giant and Scorseses Sikelia Productions, the filmmaker will develop film and TV projects for the companys stre...

3 Indians in LPGA event for first time; Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa to play at Ladies Scottish Open

In a first for Indian womens golf, three leading players of the country -- Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik -- will tee up at an LPGA event together, the Ladies Scottish Open, starting Thursday. The Ladies Scottish Open, a premier ...

German health minister says he's sceptical about Russian COVID-19 vaccine

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said he was sceptical about Russia becoming the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was key to have a safe, tested product rather than just being first. ...

10 deaths, 595 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said. 595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020