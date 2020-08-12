Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW-Olympics-Australia's rugby sevens coach sees silver lining in COVID-19 cloud

We’re always in meetings and engaging stakeholders or relationships that can support us and hopefully be part of the good story that’s going to eventuate in 2021." GLOOMIER OUTLOOK The outlook is gloomier for other rugby sevens nations, with England's players, who made up the bulk of Britain's silver medal-winning men's team in Rio, set to lose their contracts at the end of the month due to budget cuts. South Africa's high performance manager also warned their sevens programme faces a "big financial impact" from the COVID-19 disruptions.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 10:55 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 10:33 IST
INTERVIEW-Olympics-Australia's rugby sevens coach sees silver lining in COVID-19 cloud
Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic has torn up Olympic rugby sevens programs across the globe but gold medal-winning coach Tim Walsh sees a glimmer of hope amid the gloom as he battles to prepare Australia for the Tokyo Games in a year's time.

Walsh, who guided Australia's women to the title of the inaugural seven at Rio, is a self-described "full-time coach on part-time wages", marshaling a reduced men's squad that was building nicely for the Games until they were postponed to 2021. The health crisis brought an abrupt end to the World Rugby Sevens Series and has made forward planning incredibly difficult, with the first two legs of the 2020/21 series scheduled for November and December in Dubai and Cape Town already canceled.

Budget cuts have left Walsh's players earning about 40% of their pre-COVID income and shrunk the national program close to "skeleton level". Yet Walsh says Australia could emerge stronger from the shake-up than some of their global rivals.

"Players are going to move, coaches are going to leave, funding is getting pulled," Walsh told Reuters in an interview. "All that planning and preparation becomes disjointed. The team that sticks together and the team that's fit and healthy is going to be on the podium at Tokyo.

"I just see this as a huge opportunity." Australia's rugby sevens teams were given a boost last month with the National Institute of Sport pledging a one-off grant of A$1.4 million ($997,000) for the women and A$800,000 for the men to help them prepare for Tokyo.

While gratefully received, Walsh, said the grant would only keep his program "breathing" and he would be banging on boardroom doors to get corporate support for a team that was placed fourth when the World Series was scrapped. "Before COVID-19 hit, we hadn't displayed that kind of form on a World Series with that consistency for close to 10 years," said Walsh.

"So it was a pretty good trajectory we were on. It's very important that we hold onto that. "We're fighting the good fight and we won't stop fighting. We're always in meetings and engaging stakeholders or relationships that can support us and hopefully be part of the good story that's going to eventuate in 2021."

GLOOMIER OUTLOOK The outlook is gloomier for other rugby sevens nations, with England's players, who made up the bulk of Britain's silver medal-winning men's team in Rio, set to lose their contracts at the end of the month due to budget cuts.

South Africa's high-performance manager also warned their sevens program faces a "big financial impact" from the COVID-19 disruptions. Even powerhouse New Zealand has not been immune, with pay-cuts across the board for players in sevens and 15s rugby.

Financial challenges aside, Walsh is drawing hope from his country's geographic location and the possibility of a travel "bubble" opening with New Zealand as well as Fiji, whose men's team won the gold in Rio. Australia is battling a second wave of COVID-19 concentrated in the southern state of Victoria but other states have all but eradicated the virus.

New Zealand recorded its first four cases in over 100 days on Tuesday, while Fiji has recorded less than 30 cases, the last over two weeks ago. Having the chance to warm up for the Olympics with matches against the Pacific sevens powers would only help Australia's medal quest in Tokyo, said Walsh.

"They're arguably two of the best teams in the world," he said. "Hopefully we can get some game-time there, get better and start to make a bigger gap on the rest of the world."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Martin Scorsese inks first look deal with Apple

Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese has signed a first-look film and TV deal with Apple. Under the multi-year deal between the tech giant and Scorseses Sikelia Productions, the filmmaker will develop film and TV projects for the companys stre...

3 Indians in LPGA event for first time; Aditi, Diksha, Tvesa to play at Ladies Scottish Open

In a first for Indian womens golf, three leading players of the country -- Aditi Ashok, Diksha Dagar and Tvesa Malik -- will tee up at an LPGA event together, the Ladies Scottish Open, starting Thursday. The Ladies Scottish Open, a premier ...

German health minister says he's sceptical about Russian COVID-19 vaccine

German Health Minister Jens Spahn on Wednesday said he was sceptical about Russia becoming the first country to grant regulatory approval to a COVID-19 vaccine, saying it was key to have a safe, tested product rather than just being first. ...

10 deaths, 595 more COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan

Rajasthan on Wednesday reported 595 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths till 10.30 am, the State Health Department said. 595 new COVID19 positive cases and 10 deaths have been reported in Rajasthan till 10.30 am today. The total number of case...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020