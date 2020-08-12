Cricket-Broad says dad off Christmas card list after sanction

Cricket-Broad says dad off Christmas card list after sanctionReuters | Southampton | Updated: 12-08-2020 13:47 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 13:44 IST
England quick Stuart Broad says his father, match referee Chris Broad, is off his Christmas card list after he fined him for giving Pakistan's Yasir Shah a send-off in the first test. The bowler was fined 15% of his match fee and given a demerit point for his behaviour on Saturday as England went on to clinch the series opener in Manchester by three wickets.
After England's 'Barmy Army' supporters group tweeted the news of his sanction on Tuesday, Broad said of his father: "He's off the Christmas card & present list." Chris Broad would not normally officiate in a match involving his son but he is overseeing all six of England's home tests this summer because of travel restrictions imposed to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.
It was the bowlers' third demerit point in the last 24 months. Another demerit point picked up in the second test, which begins in Southampton on Thursday, would trigger a one-test suspension.
- READ MORE ON:
- Chris Broad
- Stuart Broad
- England
- Pakistan
- Yasir Shah
- Barmy Army
- Manchester
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Pakistan urges worshippers to buy sacrificial animals online prevent COVID-19 surge
Pakistan urges worshippers to buy sacrificial animals online to prevent COVID-19 surge
Fawad Alam named in 20-man Pakistan Test squad, comeback chances bright
Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch
Fans allowed to attend first-class game in England for first time since March