Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:30 IST
Kenya Rugby Union partners with ADAK to sensitize affiliates on anti-doping
The first session takes place on Friday 14th August and will feature presentations around the entire anti-doping program, doping control process, anti-doping violations and prohibited list. Image Credit: Twitter(@OfficialKRU)

The Kenya Rugby Union (KRU.co.ke) has partnered with the Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (ADAK) to sensitize its affiliates on anti-doping through a series of webinars slated for 14th and 21st August respectively.

The first session takes place on Friday 14th August and will feature presentations around the entire anti-doping program, doping control process, anti-doping violations and prohibited list. This session will be facilitated by Agnes Mandu who is the ADAK Director of Anti-Doping Education and Research as well as ADAK Anti-Doping Educators Charles Omondi, Walter Omwenga and Ronney Sumba.

The second session takes place exactly a week later (21st August) and covers therapeutic use exemption, food supplements and nutrition, whereabouts information and consequences of doping. This session will be facilitated by Anti-Doping Educators Simon Mwangi, Dr Festus KIplamai, Martin Yauma and Tim Ngugi.

(With Inputs from APO)

