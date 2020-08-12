Cricket-England call-up Robinson to replace Stokes for Pakistan test

England have named uncapped seam bowler Ollie Robinson in their 14-man squad to replace all-rounder Ben Stokes for the second test against Pakistan starting on Thursday, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Wednesday. Stokes has been ruled out of the remaining two games of the three-match series at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton for family reasons and the ECB said he would shortly fly to New Zealand, the country of his birth.

Sussex paceman Robinson, 26, made his first-class debut in 2015 and has played 57 matches. England sealed an unlikely three-wicket victory in the first test after slumping to 117-5 at one point in their chase of 277 to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.