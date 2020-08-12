Rangers seek to shut down Mariners again

Left Menu
I don't know if there was no wind outside, but I didn't think the balls they hit went any further." With the roof closed, the Mariners managed just four singles in Tuesday's loss. "Not quite as much to talk about as (Monday night)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 17:51 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

It's an open and shut case. When the Texas Rangers rolled open the roof of their new Globe Life Field for a regular-season game for the first time Monday night, they suffered a 10-2 loss to Seattle. With temperatures in the mid-90s, the Mariners had their best offensive showing of the season, with 15 hits and three home runs.

With the roof closed Tuesday and a climate-controlled temperature of 72, the Rangers won 4-2. Likely, the roof will be closed again Wednesday night when the American League West rivals wrap up a three-game series.

Although the Rangers' loose guideline for opening the roof is a temperature of fewer than 80 degrees, general manager Jon Daniels admitted the team was "curious" about what it was like to play under the night skies, which led to the decision to leave it open even though it was 95 degrees at first pitch Monday. Perhaps the Rangers were hoping to heat up an offense that, to that point, was averaging just 3.25 runs per game at home.

"I don't know that it'll have an impact on the offense, but it might have an impact on the flight of the ball a little bit," Daniels told The Dallas Morning News. "I think that remains to be seen. But I think there's only one way to find out about those elements, to get some information. It affects both teams the same. We'll kind of see where it goes but, yes, there is some curiosity. I think that's part of it. We haven't had a chance to really experiment as you normally would in cooler weather early on." Rangers manager Chris Woodward said neither the heat nor the wind played a significant role in Monday's loss.

"I thought the first time we played with the roof open (in an intrasquad game), the wind was a factor," Woodward told the newspaper. "It wasn't like that (Monday) obviously. I don't know if there was no wind outside, but I didn't think the balls they hit went any further." With the roof closed, the Mariners managed just four singles in Tuesday's loss.

"Not quite as much to talk about as (Monday night)," Mariners manager Scott Servais said. "It was one of those games where they got a few through the infield and we didn't." Nick Solak went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Rangers against Seattle ace Marco Gonzales.

In the rubber game of the series, the Mariners will send right-hander Taijuan Walker (1-2, 5.79 ERA) to the mound to oppose Rangers righty Jordan Lyles (1-1, 5.56). Walker is 2-2 with a 4.86 ERA in seven career appearances against the Rangers, including six starts, while Lyles is 1-2 with a 4.78 ERA in six outings against the Mariners, with four starts.

