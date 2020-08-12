Deion lands gig with Barstool Sports

Deion Sanders has landed a new job, a day after it was confirmed that he was leaving NFL Network. Barstool Sports announced Wednesday that Sanders will host the "21st and Prime" podcast for the website. The announcement came on Barstool's podcast, "Pardon My Take," which had Sanders as a guest last month.

"I had no idea when I went on with you guys last time that this would transpire so quickly," Sanders, 53, said on the podcast Wednesday. The Pro Football Hall of Fame member also tweeted about his new job, saying Barstool Sports "is giving me the platform to give u everything I got inside of me and more. This next generation needs TRUTH & SUBSTANCE now!"

Multiple reports Tuesday said Sanders' contract with NFL Network had expired. He had been a network analyst since 2006. "Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network," Alex Riethmiller, the network's head of communications, said in a statement Tuesday. "We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future."

A two-time Super Bowl champion and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, Sanders recorded 53 interceptions during his 14 NFL seasons with the Atlanta Falcons (1989-93), San Francisco 49ers (1994), Dallas Cowboys (1995-99), then-Washington Redskins (2000) and Baltimore Ravens (2004-05). Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

--Field Level Media