Left Menu
Development News Edition

Loss of college football hurts fans, businesses in Ann Arbor, Michigan

"What else are we going to do?" Furrha is like business owners in many college towns, wondering how many more hits they can take from the novel coronavirus. For many business owners in Ann Arbor, located less than an hour west of Detroit, Michigan football's Saturday home games, which sometimes numbered eight in a season, plus the holidays and the city's annual art fair made up a big portion of sales.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 21:49 IST
Loss of college football hurts fans, businesses in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Football at the University of Michigan isn't just a sport. It's a way of life and even a lifeline. But with the cancellation of the university's fall football season, that lifeline has been clipped, and coffee shop owner Russ Furrha is among the business owners wondering how they and the city will survive.

Furrha, who was a walk-on player for the Michigan Wolverines in 2008, last month opened the Drip Shop Coffee Co in Ann Arbor, Michigan, across from the team's home stadium, affectionately known as the Big House. Part of his bet was being close to the venue, and Furrha was stunned by the Big Ten conference decision on Tuesday to postpone fall sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It breaks my heart just for the simple fact that we're not having a football season," he said from outside his store. "What else are we going to do?" Furrha is like business owners in many college towns, wondering how many more hits they can take from the novel coronavirus.

For many business owners in Ann Arbor, located less than an hour west of Detroit, Michigan football's Saturday home games, which sometimes numbered eight in a season, plus the holidays and the city's annual art fair made up a big portion of sales. Michigan Stadium is the largest football stadium in the country, seating more than 107,000 people, which makes the stadium the states' seventh largest city on game days.

"One appeal of college towns is they're not filled with chain restaurants and bars," said John U. Bacon, an author of several best-selling books on college football and an Ann Arbor resident. "They tend to be mom-and-pop shops, which as a result are more vulnerable to what's happening. I've already seen a number of great Ann Arbor institutions fall by the wayside and I'm sure there are more to come sadly," he added, describing the city now as a "gorgeous ghost town."

Andy Mignery, owner of two juice bars and co-owner of the Pretzel Bell, a downtown restaurant that hosts crowds of Michigan football fans on game days, estimates Ann Arbor will lose $85 million due to the canceled college season. Some businesses, he said, can earn as much as 40% of their annual revenue on the 12 game days during the football season. "This is going to continue to compound and magnify the issue that small businesses are already having," said Mignery, who was a starting tight end for Michigan when he played from 1999 to 2003, during which he was a teammate of one of Michigan's most prominent football alums, all-pro NFL quarterback Tom Brady.

Mignery called the idea of a spring football season a "farce" given the physical demands that would be put on players who would have to turn around to play again next fall. For regular fans and students, the loss was more visceral.

Wearing a Michigan baseball cap and face mask outside The M Den, a Michigan clothing and gear retailer in downtown Ann Arbor, Mike Brown, 74, of Niles, Michigan, wondered how he and his wife will spend their Saturdays. "I'm disappointed," he said. "I wanted to see football this year, no doubt about it. I was holding out hope they could pull something off."

Jacob Berch, a 19-year-old Michigan sophomore sitting outside a restaurant nearby said he can't imagine what the fall semester will be like without football. "It's a bit of a bummer."

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader DK Aruna questions KCR over shifting Chief Engineer's office from Gadwal

BJP leader and former Telangana minister DK Aruna on Wednesday questioned Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos plan to shift the office of Chief Engineer from Gadwal here. Why is he Telangana CM acting vindictively against Gadwal district Ar...

Complete failure of law and order machinery: Cong on Bengaluru violence

The Congress on Wednesday condemned the violence in Bengaluru in which three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post, and alleged that it was a complete failure of the...

Bengaluru violence: Karnataka Congress sets up fact-finding committee to visit affected areas

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday said it has set up a fact-finding committee to visit the violence-hit areas in Bengaluru and condemned the incident which claimed three lives and left 60 police personnel injured. Have set up a Congress Fact ...

Assam govt to transfer Rs 1,000 per month to each family

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced a direct cash transfer scheme under which families in the state will get about Rs 1,000 per month. Speaking to reporters, Sarma said, Today we have announced the biggest direc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020