Hafeez breaches bio-secure protocol, put in isolation

"It was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test," PCB said in its statement. "The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 12-08-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 22:52 IST
Hafeez breaches bio-secure protocol, put in isolation
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@MHafeez22)

Senior Pakistan all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez was on Wednesday placed in isolation after he breached the bio-secure bubble, created by the England Cricket Board for the ongoing series between the two teams. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said the team management decided to isolate him until he returns a negative COVID-19 test.

The Board said that Hafeez went to a golf course, which is adjacent to the team hotel and part of the bio-secure bubble. He was photographed with a member of the public and posted the picture on his social media account. "It was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test," PCB said in its statement.

"The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and the safety and security of everyone around him. The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone." PCB confirmed that Hafeez had undergone a Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected on Thursday. It said the team management had updated the England Cricket Board of its decision. Hafeez was among players who had tested positive before traveling to England. He then created an embarrassing situation for the PCB when he privately got himself tested and the result was negative which he posted on his twitter account.

He returned two more negative tests before being permitted to travel to the UK. The ECB is taking any breach of the biosecurity protocol very seriously. Fast bowler Jofra Archer was dropped for the second Test against West Indies after he also breached the biosecurity bubble by going to his apartment in Brighton.

Hafeez, a veteran allrounder has in the past also got himself into trouble with his statements on Pakistan cricket and selection matters.

