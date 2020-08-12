Pakistan's 3 medallists from 2019 South Asian Games fail dope test, medals seized

Pakistan's three players, who won medals in the 13th edition of the 2019 South Asian Games held in Nepal have tested positive in doping during "In Competition Doping Control Test" while following the protocols of World Anti-Doping Agency. Releasing a statement on Wednesday, the Nepal Olympic Committee announced that the urine samples tested at Doha, Qatar of three Pakistani athletes failed the doping test.

The Committee has named the players as Sami Ullah (100 m sprint) bronze medallist, Muhammad Naeem (100 m hurdles) and Mehboob Ali (400 m hurdles) -- gold medalists. As per the release Ullah used -S 1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS)/Metandienone Metabolite 18 nor-17-B-hydroxymethyl, 17A methyandrost-1, 4, 13-trien-3-one.

Naeem have used -S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS)/metandienone metabolites 6B hydroxumetandienone, Epimetendiol, 18-normetenol, 17A-Methyl-5B-androstane-3A, 178-diol, 18-nor-17B-hydroxymethyl, 17 Amethyandrost-1,4,13-trien-3one. Ali used S1.1 Anabolic Androgenic Steroids (AAS)/oxandrolone metoabolite 17A- hydroxymethyl-17B-methyl-18-nor-2-oxa-5A-androst-13-en-3-one and 17B hydroxymethyl-18-nor-2-oxy-5a-androst-13-en-3-one.

"As per the World Anti-Doping, all the three players have been informed about the results and asked to contact the lab for B urine test if they want. Out of the three Muhammad and Mehbob only have contacted for Sample B test," the release stated. The release further stated that the players have been placed under the restriction of four years to take part in any of the sporting activities starting December of 2019 to December 2 of 2023.

"All these decisions have been made on the basis of provisions stated on World Anti-Doping Cope 2015 and South Asia Olympic Council's Anti-Doping Rule," the release clarified. Also, their medals also have been seized. Pakistan had won a total of 132 medals in the 13th edition of South Asian Games held in Nepal. Out of it, Pakistan won 32 gold, 41 silver and 58 bronze medals. Pakistan will host the 14th edition of South Asian Games. (ANI)