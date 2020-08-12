QB Prescott 'excited to be a Cowboy,' not focused on contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's focused on the 2020 season, not his contract situation. Prescott, restricted in free agency by the exclusive franchise tag, will play the upcoming season on a one-year deal worth $31.4 million.

"Business is business," Prescott said Wednesday. "Once I'm in the locker room, part of what's going on, now I don't focus too much on the future. Just about today. I'm excited to be a Dallas Cowboy." Prescott, 27, said he expects to play quarterback for the Cowboys his entire career.

The two sides failed to reach a long-term contract extension by mid-July. The market value for franchise quarterbacks could shift with the landmark deal given to Patrick Mahomes, whose 10-year extension could be worth up to $503 million. Prescott said Wednesday he has moved past the contract stalemate with the team and believes a long-term deal remains possible.

A two-time Pro Bowl selection, Prescott set career highs in 2019 with 4,902 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. He added three rushing scores for the Cowboys, who finished with an 8-8 record and missed the playoffs. Prescott has thrown for 15,778 yards and 97 touchdowns while adding 21 rushing scores in 64 career games since being selected by Dallas in the fourth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

