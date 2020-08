Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the son's mother also tested positive.

Ross, who did not practice Tuesday, was placed on the Bengals' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire. Ross, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, who drafted him ninth overall in 2017 out of Washington.

He has played in only half of a possible 48 games (starting 19) over three seasons due to a variety of injuries, missing 13 games as a rookie, three in 2018 and eight last year. Most recently, Ross broke a sternoclavicular joint in his chest in 2019, an injury that could have been life-threatening after the broken bone came close to hitting an artery. He finished the year with 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his career stats to 49 receptions for 716 yards and 10 scores.