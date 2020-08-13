Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the son's mother also tested positive. Ross, who did not practice Tuesday, was placed on the Bengals' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 03:00 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 02:46 IST
Bengals' Ross leaves camp to care for COVID-positive son
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Wideout John Ross left Cincinnati Bengals training camp to care for his son -- who has tested positive for COVID-19 -- in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports Wednesday. NFL Network reported that the son's mother also tested positive.

Ross, who did not practice Tuesday, was placed on the Bengals' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, according to the league's transaction wire. Ross, 25, is entering his fourth season with the Bengals, who drafted him ninth overall in 2017 out of Washington.

He has played in only half of a possible 48 games (starting 19) over three seasons due to a variety of injuries, missing 13 games as a rookie, three in 2018 and eight last year. Most recently, Ross broke a sternoclavicular joint in his chest in 2019, an injury that could have been life-threatening after the broken bone came close to hitting an artery. He finished the year with 28 catches for 506 yards and three touchdowns, bringing his career stats to 49 receptions for 716 yards and 10 scores.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government my reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamala Harris' selection as VP resonates with Black women

China Cochran met Kamala Harris at a campaign event in Detroit last year and was swept away by her ambition, charisma and leadership. She hoped the California senator would advance in politics. So when Joe Biden named Harris on Tuesday as h...

Depleted Pelicans, Magic meet for procedural finale

The Orlando Magic and the New Orleans Pelicans meet in their final seeding game of the NBA restart Thursday night near Orlando with depleted lineups and nothing on the line. Both teams will have an eye toward the future.No matter what happe...

Trump hair rinsing complaints prompt U.S. to ease shower standards

The U.S. government proposed rule changes on Wednesday that would allow shower heads to boost water pressure, after President Donald Trump repeatedly complained that bathroom fixtures do not work to his liking.The Department of Energy plan ...

Walt Disney World actors to return to work after company offers COVID-19 tests

Actors who had objected to Walt Disney Cos proposed coronavirus safeguards at the Walt Disney World theme park have reached an agreement to return to work, according to a union statement on Wednesday. The Actors Equity Association said Disn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020