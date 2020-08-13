Left Menu
Marte, Diamondbacks outslug Arenado, Rockies

Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela allowed five runs on nine hits and fanned four in six innings, but Arizona took advantage once the right-hander left the game. With the score tied 5-5, Ahmed and Calhoun led off the seventh with singles against Tyler Kinley (0-1) and Ketel Marte walked to load the bases.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 05:03 IST
Starling Marte homered among his three hits and drove in four runs, Nick Ahmed had two of his three hits during Arizona's eight-run seventh inning, and the visiting Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 13-7 in Denver on Wednesday. Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker added three hits each and Ketel Marte and David Peralta had two hits apiece for Arizona. Andrew Chafin (1-1) pitched one inning of relief for the win.

Nolan Arenado hit two home runs and three hits, Ryan McMahon also went deep and had two hits, Garrett Hampson had four hits, Trevor Story had three hits, and Raimel Tapia added two more hits for the Rockies. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela allowed five runs on nine hits and fanned four in six innings, but Arizona took advantage once the right-hander left the game.

With the score tied 5-5, Ahmed and Calhoun led off the seventh with singles against Tyler Kinley (0-1) and Ketel Marte walked to load the bases. Starling Marte's infield single made it 6-5, and Peralta's bases-clearing double gave Arizona a 9-5 lead. Yency Almonte came on and gave up an RBI single to Eduardo Escobar after getting Walker to ground out, and Escobar scored on a two-out error by McMahon at first. Ahmed had a run-scoring double and Calhoun's single made it 13-5.

Colorado scored twice in the eighth on Hampson's triple and doubles by Story and Arenado. The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first on Starling Marte's RBI groundout, Arenado tied it with his first home run of the day in the second inning, and Starling Marte's homer in the fourth -- his second of the season -- put Arizona back in front.

McMahon's three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth, his second of the season, gave the Rockies a 4-2 lead and chased starter Luke Weaver. Weaver allowed four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out three in 3 1/3 innings.

Stephen Vogt doubled and scored on Ahmed's one-out single and Ketel Marte and Starling Marte had consecutive RBI singles to put Arizona back in front, 5-4, in the fifth. Arenado led off Colorado's half of the inning with his second homer of the day and sixth of the season to tie it.

--Field Level Media

