Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Reed brings 'good vibes' into regular season-ending Wyndham Championship

Patrick Reed returns to the site of his maiden PGA Tour win at this week's Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina where the world number nine is seeking momentum ahead of the FedExCup Playoffs. The former Masters champion brings plenty of confidence into the final event of the novel coronavirus-hit regular season at Sedgefield Country Club where in 2013 he picked up the first of his eight PGA Tour victories. NCAA college football cancellations could send networks, advertisers scrambling into 2021

The cancellation of the fall college football season due to the coronavirus pandemic could send networks, athletic conferences and advertisers scrambling to reshuffle their schedules for a congested 2021, sports industry experts say. As preparations begin to salvage the iconic American cultural tradition in the spring semester, at stake is more than $3.3 billion in advertising and broadcast media rights. Big 12 moves forward with fall football, after Big Ten and Pac-12 push back seasons

The Big 12 Conference will proceed with its upcoming fall sports season, the collegiate athletic league said on Wednesday, a day after two other "Power Five" conferences said they would postpone the upcoming football season. The Big 12, one of the most powerful conferences in all of U.S. college football that includes reliable favorites University of Oklahoma and University of Texas at Austin in its ranks, said it was confident sports could be conducted safely with enhanced measures to mitigate the risk of COVID-19. NFL-Union, league agree to daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5

NFL players can expect daily COVID-19 testing through Sept. 5, the players' union said on Wednesday ahead of the season kickoff next month. The league has conducted 109,075 COVID-19 tests among players, staff and coaches since the start of training camps through Tuesday, NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills told reporters on Wednesday, with an overall positive rate 0.46% and a positive rate among players of 0.81%. Diamond League back with a bang in Monaco

After a frustrating summer of cancellations, exhibitions and virtual competitions, athletics is finally able to reveal its shop window as the Diamond League swings into belated action with a star-studded field in Monaco on Friday. The sport should have been taking centre stage in the glow of the Tokyo Olympics this week but that highlight has long been wiped from the 2020 calendar, along with a host of Diamond League events. Rowland takes first Formula E victory

Britain's Oliver Rowland took his first race win in the all-electric Formula E series on Wednesday to go second overall with one race remaining in Berlin. The 28-year-old Nissan e.dams driver, in his 24th race, led all the way from pole position at the former Tempelhof airport circuit with Envision Virgin Racing’s Robin Frijns finishing second. Loss of college football hurts fans, businesses in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Football at the University of Michigan isn't just a sport. It's a way of life and even a lifeline. But with the cancellation of the university's fall football season, that lifeline has been clipped, and coffee shop owner Russ Furrha is among the business owners wondering how they and the city will survive. One-of-a-kind baseball card goes up for auction for $1 million

A modern but unique signed baseball card featuring Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels has been put up for auction - with bidding starting at a cool $1 million. Vintage baseball cards have long been seen as collectibles, with a record $3.1 million paid for a 1909-11 card four years ago. Bucks' Giannis gets one-game ban for headbutting incident

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been handed a one-game suspension for headbutting Washington Wizards center Moe Wagner during a game on Tuesday, the NBA said. Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo was ejected in the second quarter of the Bucks' 126-113 win over the Wizards after he knocked his head into Wagner's temple. Neither player was injured. Pacers, McMillan agree to contract extension

The Indiana Pacers and coach Nate McMillan have come to terms on a contract extension, the team announced Wednesday. Specifics of the deal were not released. He had one year remaining on his contract.