Left Menu
Development News Edition

Buxton's 2-homer game fuels Twins' rout of Brewers

Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Miguel Sano also homered to lead a 15-hit attack as the visiting Minnesota Twins cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in the rubber game of a three-game series.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:17 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:17 IST
Buxton's 2-homer game fuels Twins' rout of Brewers

Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Miguel Sano also homered to lead a 15-hit attack as the visiting Minnesota Twins cruised to a 12-2 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday night in the rubber game of a three-game series. Buxton finished 3-for-5, Mitch Garver had three hits and scored twice, and Marwin Gonzalez and Luis Arraez each added two hits for the Twins, who led 11-0 after five innings. All nine Minnesota starters had a hit by the fourth inning.

Kenta Maeda (3-0) retired the first 11 batters he faced and held the Brewers to just a Christian Yelich single over the first five innings while garnering his third win in four starts. He allowed two runs on five hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings while striking out five. Eric Lauer (0-2) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Milwaukee's Luis Urias had two hits and two RBIs, and Justin Smoak had a single and a double.

Minnesota jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning thanks to five hits, including a RBI double by Jake Cave and RBI singles by Arraez, Jorge Polanco and Nelson Cruz. Another run scored on a Lauer wild pitch. Sano made it 6-0 in the third with a towering 442-foot to left, his fourth of the season.

After Gonzalez boosted the lead to 7-0 with an RBI double in the fourth, the Twins broke the game open with a four-run fifth that featured a solo home run by Buxton, bases-loaded walks to Cruz and Eddie Rosario and a sacrifice fly by Gonzalez. Buxton made it 12-0 with his second home run of the game leading off the sixth, the second multi-homer game of his career.

The Brewers cut it to 12-2 in the sixth on a two-run single by Urias, driving in Eric Sogard, who had singled, and Keston Hiura, who had doubled. Jedd Gyorko, whose two-run homer in the eighth inning Tuesday gave Milwaukee a 6-4 victory, pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing only a leadoff single by Mitch Garver.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who ...

PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europes top club competition for ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020