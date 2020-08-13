Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 08:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 08:27 IST
Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando. The Thunder trailed by as many as 22 points in the fourth period but outscored the Heat 34-15 in the quarter.

The two late treys produced Muscala's only points of the night. The first tied it with 34.8 seconds to play. After Miami regained the lead on a Solomon Hill layup with 11.6 seconds to go, Muscala hit another 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining to put the Thunder ahead for the first time since the opening moments of the game.

Tyler Herro's 3-pointer hit attempt off the front of the rim at the buzzer to seal Oklahoma City's win. Herro finished with a career-high 30 points.

Bazley posted 20-plus points for the third consecutive game. The big comeback was Oklahoma City's second of the game.

Miami jumped out to an 18-point lead in the first quarter before the Thunder crept back into the game, cutting the deficit to four by halftime. With his team's playoff matchup set, Heat coach Erik Spoelstra went to a lineup of reserves in the second half.

The bench players put a spark into Miami initially, as the Heat outscored Oklahoma City 34-20 in the third behind 11 points from Herro. Thunder coach Billy Donovan went with a similar approach when Spoelstra made his changes, using exclusively bench players in the fourth quarter.

Miami (44-28) will face Indiana in the first round after the Pacers beat Houston earlier in the day to clinch at least the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference. The winner of Friday's Heat-Pacers seeding-game finale will be the No. 4 seed, with the loser the No. 5 seed.

Oklahoma City (44-27) moved into a tie with Houston for the No. 4 seed in the Western Conference. The Thunder ends their seeding-game schedule Friday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Duncan Robinson scored 16 of his 19 points in a 42-point first quarter for Miami.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Sisco's 3 RBIs lead Orioles to victory over Phillies

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift the visiting Baltimore Orioles past the Philadelphia Phillies, 5-4, on Wednesday. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles, who ...

PSG secure 2-1 win over Atalanta to progress to Champions League semi-finals

Paris Saint Germain PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. The French champions qualified for the semi-finals of Europes top club competition for ...

Flyers get just enough to edge Canadiens

Joel Farabees quick-response, go-ahead goal in the second period Wednesday lifted the Philadelphia Flyers to a 2-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens in the opening game of a first-round playoff series in Toronto. Farabees rebound goal came 16...

Thunder reserves overtake Heat reserves

Darius Bazley scored 16 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, and Mike Muscala hit two 3-pointers in the final minute to lift the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 116-115, come-from-behind win over the Miami Heat on Wednesday night near Orlando...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020