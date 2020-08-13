Left Menu
Development News Edition

Clippers down Nuggets, seal West's No. 2 seed

Paul George scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-111 on Wednesday night near Orlando. But the Nuggets rallied, knotting the score at 82 after a 3-pointer by Grant with 2:43 left in the quarter.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:16 IST
Clippers down Nuggets, seal West's No. 2 seed

Paul George scored 27 points and Kawhi Leonard added 26, and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Denver Nuggets 124-111 on Wednesday night near Orlando. Lou Williams had 23 points and seven assists off the bench for the Clippers (48-23), who clinched the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. They will meet the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the NBA playoffs, starting next week.

The Nuggets (46-26) will be the conference's No. 3 seed. Ivica Zubac had 15 points on 7-of-9 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Clippers.

Reserve forward Jerami Grant scored 25 points and pulled down six rebounds for Denver. Nikola Jokic finished with 17 points, 13 assists and seven rebounds while Michael Porter Jr. chipped in 11 points. Jamal Murray was held to 10 points, and Torrey Craig also had 10. The Clippers took control in the fourth quarter. An 11-4 surge gave them a 111-101 lead after a three-point play by George with 4:46 left. Denver got no closer than eight the rest of the way. Los Angeles outscored Denver 34-19 in the fourth quarter.

A 20-5 run to open the third allowed the Clippers to seize a 70-63 advantage after a basket by Marcus Morris Sr. with 6:54 left in the quarter. But the Nuggets rallied, knotting the score at 82 after a 3-pointer by Grant with 2:43 left in the quarter. Grant's slam to end the third put Denver up 92-90. He scored 15 points in the third.

The Nuggets led 58-50 at the break, outscoring the Clippers 33-24 in the second quarter. Jokic scored 15 of his points in the first half. The Nuggets converted 48.9 percent of their shots compared to 44.2 percent for the Clippers before halftime. For the game, the Clippers made 54.1 percent of their shots to 49.4 percent for the Nuggets. Los Angeles committed only eight turnovers to 12 for Denver.

Clippers guard Patrick Beverley (calf) missed his fourth game in a row. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 113 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the...

China stocks flat on caution ahead of Sino-U.S. trade deal review meeting

China stocks were unchanged on Thursday as investors were cautious ahead of a U.S.-China meeting this weekend to review the implementation of a bilateral trade agreement signed by the worlds top two economies earlier this year. At the midda...

Left wrestling to be an actor, not a movie star: Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista says he had to work really hard to earn respect as an actor, which includes turning down action roles, something that is expected of him as a former professional wrestler. The ex-WWE wrestler began acting in 2006 and has starr...

Delhi rains: Heaviest spell this monsoon season so far; city grapples with waterlogging woes

Delhi witnessed the heaviest spell of rains this monsoon season on Thursday, which inundated low-lying areas and threw traffic out of gear. According to the India Meteorological Department IMD, the Ayanagar weather station recorded 99.2 mm ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020