Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the longest games in NHL history.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 10:06 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 09:59 IST
NHL roundup: Bruins nip Hurricanes in 2nd OT
Representative image Image Credit: pixabay

Patrice Bergeron scored 1:13 into the second overtime as the Boston Bruins defeated the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Wednesday in the first game of their Eastern Conference first-round series in Toronto -- a contest delayed a day by one of the longest games in NHL history. Bergeron shot from the right side just inside the left post past goaltender Petr Mrazek, after receiving a pass from David Pastrnak that went through the legs of Hurricanes defenseman Joel Edmundson. Bergeron's first goal of the postseason gave the Bruins their first victory since the NHL restart earlier this month.

Pastrnak, Charlie Coyle and David Krejci also scored for the Bruins, who swept the Hurricanes in last year's Eastern Conference finals. Boston goalie Tuukka Rask made 25 saves. Edmundson, Brock McGinn, and Haydn Fleury had goals for the Hurricanes, and Mrazek stopped 36 shots. Game 1 was rescheduled from Tuesday night because the Tuesday afternoon game between Columbus and Tampa Bay, played on the same ice in Scotiabank Arena, went into fifth overtime. Rather than a late-night start, the NHL pushed Game 1 of the Carolina-Boston series to an 11 a.m. ET starts Wednesday.

Islanders 4, Capitals 2 New York scored four goals in a span of fewer than 13 minutes bridging the second and third periods, and came back to stun Washington 4-2 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals in Toronto.

Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee scored the first two goals for the Islanders before Josh Bailey and Anthony Beauvillier produced the go-ahead and insurance goals. Bailey scored the go-ahead shorthanded goal at 6:52 of the third. Goalie Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves. T.J. Oshie scored a pair of power-play goals in the second period for the Capitals to forge a 2-0 lead. Goalie Braden Holtby recorded 23 saves. Game 2 in the series is Friday night.

Avalanche 3, Coyotes 0 Third-period goals 10 seconds apart by Nazem Kadri and J.T. Compher broke a scoreless game, and Colorado beat Arizona to claim its Stanley Cup playoff series opener in Edmonton.

Mikko Rantanen added a third goal just 73 seconds after Compher's tally for the favored Avalanche. Goaltender Philipp Grubauer needed to make only 14 saves for the shutout victory, his second career playoff goose egg. Darcy Kuemper finished with 37 saves for the Coyotes.

Flyers 2, Canadiens 1 Joel Farabee's quick-response, the go-ahead goal in the second period lifted Philadelphia to a win over Montreal in the opening game of a first-round Eastern Conference playoff series in Toronto.

Farabee's rebound goal came 16 seconds after Montreal tied it. Jakub Voracek also scored for the Flyers, the top seed in the East, and Carter Hart made 27 saves. Shea Weber scored for the Canadiens, the eighth seed. Carey Price stopped 29 of 31 shots.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

General availability of Nutanix Clusters on Amazon Web Services announced

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

16 new cyber crime police stations set up in UP

Sixteen new cyber crime police stations have been set up in Uttar Pradesh to check growing cases of crime in the virtual domain, an official said on Thursday. Till now, the state had just two such police stations, one each in Lucknow and Ga...

Motorola's new foldable Razr to go official on September 9: Details inside

Motorolas next foldable smartphone, Motorola Razr 2 or Razr 2020, will be officially launched in a virtual event to be held on September 9, according to the media invites sent by the company.The virtual press invitations include a teaser wi...

Lulu Wang to helm adaptation of Hirokazu Kore-eda's 'Like Father, Like Son' 

Filmmaker Lulu Wang has set the English-language adaptation of Japanese feature Like Father, Like Son as her follow-up project to critically-acclaimed movie The Farewell. The project is set up at Focus Features with Wang directing it from a...

FEATURE-Indian solar ferry flies flag for cleaner, cheaper water transport

By K. Rajendran VIAKOM, India, Aug 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Over the past three years, P. Ravindrans commute from his southern Indian village has been about more than getting to work - the SIM card seller sees his daily trip on India...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020