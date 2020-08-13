MLB roundup: Marlins outslug Blue Jays in 10 innings

Magneuris Sierra blooped a two-run single in the 10th inning and the Miami Marlins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 14-11 Wednesday night after blowing an 8-0 lead at Buffalo. With Eddy Alvarez placed at second to start the 10th, Jon Berti bunted for a single against Rafael Dolis (0-1) and stole second. After Sierra broke the 11-11 tie with his single, Jesus Aguilar followed a sacrifice with an RBI single for his fourth RBI of the game.

Brandon Kintzler (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings to earn the win. Josh A. Smith pitched around a walk in the bottom of the 10th for his first save this season as Miami gained a split in the two-game series. Brian Anderson hit a three-run homer for Miami, which led 8-0 after the top of the third.

Toronto, which finished with seven homers, had home runs in six straight innings for the first time in franchise history. Mets 11, Nationals 6

Brandon Nimmo, Pete Alonso, and Dominic Smith each homered Wednesday night as host New York overcame a two-homer performance by Washington's Juan Soto. Soto drove in four of Washington's runs, including three in the top of the first inning when he clouted a 466-foot shot that cleared the seats in the upper deck in right field. Loser Anibal Sanchez (0-3) endured his third straight rough start, puffing his earned run average up to 9.69.

But New York countered Soto's first homer with a four-run rally in the first that Nimmo initiated with a leadoff homer to right, and the Mets put the game away with a five-run sixth inning. Jeurys Familia (1-0), the third of seven Mets pitchers, fanned four in two scoreless innings to earn the win. Athletics 8, Angels 4

Robbie Grossman, Matt Olson and Stephen Piscotty homered, and the bullpen pitched 3 1/3 hitless innings to lead Oakland past host Los Angeles to avoid a three-game sweep. A's center fielder Ramon Laureano, still playing as he appeals a six-game suspension for his role his last Sunday's fight with the Houston Astros, robbed Brian Goodwin of what would have been a game-tying home run in the seventh inning then added a two-run single the following inning. Angels center fielder Mike Trout hit his eighth home run of the season, a solo blast in the first inning.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt (2-0) gave up four runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings, getting help from four relievers -- Jake Diekman, Yusmeiro Petit, Joakim Soria and Liam Hendriks -- who combined for five strikeouts and two walks to finish it off. Cubs 7, Indians 2

Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant each belted a solo homer, and Kyle Hendricks tossed six strong innings to lift visiting Chicago past Cleveland. David Bote ripped a two-run single, and former Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis and Jason Heyward each had an RBI double for the Cubs, who recorded a sweep of the two-game series in Cleveland for their eighth win in nine outings.

Jose Ramirez and Francisco Lindor each drove in a run for the Indians, who had won five of their previous six before the Cubs came to town. Dodgers 6, Padres 0

Tony Gonsolin set a career high with eight strikeouts, and the Los Angeles offense piled on late in defeating visiting San Diego. The Padres had won the previous two games in a four-game set that concludes Thursday. Gonsolin was a late addition to the rotation Wednesday after the Dodgers elected to give left-hander Julio Urias an extra day of rest. In 4 2/3 scoreless innings, he allowed one walk and gave up three hits. Justin Turner hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning.

Padres starter Zach Davies (2-2) lasted seven innings, giving up his two runs on four hits with two walks and five strikeouts. The Dodgers' bullpen held the Padres scoreless over the final 4 1/3 innings with Blake Treinen (1-1) picking up his first win in a Los Angeles uniform. Rangers 7, Mariners 4

Derek Dietrich reached base in all four plate appearances in his Texas debut as the Rangers rallied from an early four-run deficit to defeat visiting Seattle. Dietrich, signed by the Rangers as a free agent on Monday after being released by both Cincinnati and the Chicago Cubs in a three-week span, went 3-for-3 with a double and sparked the offense when he was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning.

Reliever Jonathan Hernandez (3-0) got the victory, with Rafael Montero pitching the ninth for his fourth save. Austin Nola went 2-for-5 with a double and home run, and Daniel Vogelbach also homered for Seattle. White Sox 7, Tigers 5

Tim Anderson had four hits, including a home run, and scored three runs as Chicago won the rubber game of its series vs. Detroit despite surrendering four unearned runs. Anderson and Eloy Jimenez hit back-to-back homers to open the game. Luis Robert supplied a three-run, go-ahead double in the fifth inning for the White Sox, who saw starter Dylan Cease (3-1) give up five runs (one earned) on seven hits with five strikeouts.

Anderson led off the game and fouled off six pitches with two strikes before blasting a Boyd slider over the left-field wall. Jimenez deposited an 0-2 pitch over the right-field fence. Anderson then led off the third with a triple and scored two batters later on Jose Abreu's RBI groundout. Diamondbacks 13, Rockies 7

Starling Marte homered, had three hits and drove in four runs, while Nick Ahmed had two of his three hits during an eight-run seventh inning as Arizona blew out host Colorado. Kole Calhoun and Christian Walker added three hits apiece, and David Peralta had two hits and three RBIs as all the offense made a winner of reliever Andrew Chafin (1-1).

The Diamondbacks pounded out 18 hits, but the Rockies had 13 of their own and had forged a 5-5 tie before the tide-turning seventh. Nolan Arenado had two home runs, and Garrett Hampson had four hits for Colorado. Reliever Tyler Kinley (0-1) took the loss. Rays 9, Red Sox 5

Brandon Lowe and Yoshi Tsutsugo smacked two-run homers and Willy Adames and Austin Meadows hit solo shots as Tampa Bay won at Boston. Blake Snell tossed five shutout innings as the Rays beat the Red Sox for the third consecutive day and won their fifth straight game. Lowe went 3-for-5 with three runs, Yandy Diaz went 3-for-5 with one RBI and Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 for the Rays, who had 15 hits.

J.D. Martinez hit a grand slam for the Red Sox, who lost for the eighth time in the past 11 games. Kevin Pillar went 4-for-5. Orioles 5, Phillies 4

Chance Sisco homered, singled and drove in three runs to lift Baltimore past host Philadelphia for the second game in a row. Anthony Santander homered among his two hits and Rio Ruiz added a home run for the Orioles. Andrew Knapp had three hits, his first three-hit game since 2017, and two RBIs, while Andrew McCutchen and Bryce Harper contributed two hits each for the Phillies.

Orioles starter Wade LeBlanc lasted only 3 1/3 innings and allowed six hits and three runs. Shawn Armstrong (2-0) earned the win in relief while Cole Sulser picked up his fourth save after throwing a scoreless ninth inning. Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-1) gave up seven hits and four runs while striking out a career-best 10 in six innings. Astros 5, Giants 1

Zack Greinke recorded his first win of the season, and Martin Maldonado drilled a three-run home run in the sixth inning as host Houston claimed the rubber match of a three-game interleague series against San Francisco. Greinke (1-0) allowed a leadoff triple to Giants center fielder Mike Yastrzemski and an RBI single to the second batter he faced, Alex Dickerson, before handcuffing the Giants into the seventh inning. He allowed one run on seven hits and a walk with seven strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings

With the game tied at 1-1, Houston pounced on Giants left-hander Caleb Baragar (2-1) to open the sixth. After three hits to load the bases, a Baragar wild pitch scored the first run, and Maldonado followed with his second home run this season. Yankees 6, Braves 3

DJ LeMahieu collected four hits, and Clint Frazier homered and had three hits in his season debut as New York beat Atlanta to improve to 6-0 in games played at Yankee Stadium. LeMahieu hit three singles and a triple, ending the night with a league-leading .431 batting average. He scored the tiebreaking run from first on a double by Aaron Hicks off the left-center-field fence in the fourth inning. Gary Sanchez also homered for the Yankees.

Johan Camargo hit a two-run homer for the Braves, who played without Ronald Acuna Jr. (sore left wrist) for the second straight game. Twins 12, Brewers 2

Byron Buxton hit two home runs and Miguel Sano also homered to lead a 15-hit attack as visiting Minnesota cruised to a rout of Milwaukee in the rubber game of a three-game series. Buxton finished 3-for-5, Mitch Garver had three hits and scored twice, and Marwin Gonzalez and Luis Arraez each added two hits for the Twins, who led 11-0 after five innings. All nine Minnesota starters had a hit by the fourth inning.

Eric Lauer (0-2) gave up seven runs on nine hits in 3 2/3 innings. Milwaukee's Luis Urias had two hits and two RBIs, and Justin Smoak had a single and a double. Royals 5, Reds 4

Brad Keller allowed two hits over six scoreless innings and Salvador Perez had three hits with three RBIs, but Kansas City needed to hold on for a win over host Cincinnati. Through two starts, Keller (2-0, 0.00 ERA) has yielded just five hits over 11 innings without giving up a run. He needed to work at times on Wednesday, yet was still solid. However, the Royals nearly blew a 5-0 lead.

Apparently hurt covering first base in the second, Cincinnati starter Wade Miley (0-2, 16.20 ERA) lasted just 1 2/3 innings. He allowed one run, two hits, two walks and struck out two while throwing 44 pitches. --Field Level Media