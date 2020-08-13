Left Menu
'Final whistle was incredible relief': Tuchel hails 'extraordinary' PSG after win over Atalanta

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel said the final whistle was an incredible relief and he cannot describe the emotions as the club progresses to the Champions League semi-final.

ANI | Lisbon | Updated: 13-08-2020 12:39 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 12:39 IST
Thomas Tuchel (File photo) . Image Credit: ANI

"The final minutes were incredible. I can't describe the emotions, the final whistle was an incredible relief. I think we deserved it. You need a little bit of luck at this level," the club's official website quoted Tuchel as saying.

"But you have to make your own luck and we did that and this team is extraordinary. The team kept fighting, kept trying, believed it was possible. And for that, we have to congratulate the whole team," he added.

"But you have to make your own luck and we did that and this team is extraordinary. The team kept fighting, kept trying, believed it was possible. And for that, we have to congratulate the whole team," he added. PSG struck two late goals to secure a 2-1 win over the Italian side Atalanta in the Champions League quarter-final here on Thursday. PSG's Marquinhos netted a goal in the 90th minute which was followed by a stunning strike by Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, three minutes later.

PSG qualified for the semi-finals of Europe's top club competition for the first time since 1995. In the semi-final, PSG will face either Atletico Madrid or RB Leipzig on August 19. (ANI)

