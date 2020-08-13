Left Menu
Motor racing-Perez to race in Spain after negative COVID-19 test

Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday. The Mexican missed the previous two grands prix at Britain's Silverstone circuit after contracting the virus.

Reuters | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 14:52 IST
Motor racing-Perez to race in Spain after negative COVID-19 test
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@SChecoPerez)

Racing Point's Sergio Perez will race in Spain this weekend after his latest COVID-19 test was negative, the Formula One team said on Thursday.

The Mexican missed the previous two grands prix at Britain's Silverstone circuit after contracting the virus. "Checo (Perez) tested negative for COVID-19 and the FIA have confirmed he can enter the paddock today and compete this weekend," the team said at the Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona.

Germany's Nico Hulkenberg has been filling in for Perez, qualifying third and finishing seventh in last weekend's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Perez tested positive before the British Grand Prix after returning to Mexico to see his mother who had been in hospital following an accident.

Sunday's race, like the five before it this season, is being held without spectators and under strict health conditions with teams operating in separate 'bubbles'. Racing Point are fifth in the championship despite being docked 15 points by race stewards after Renault protested the team's 2020 car. The row is now set to go to the FIA's International Court of Appeal.

