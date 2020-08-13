Left Menu
Development News Edition

All-rounder Laura Marsh announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former England all-rounder Laura Marsh has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 15:50 IST
All-rounder Laura Marsh announces retirement from all forms of cricket
England all-rounder Laura Marsh (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Former England all-rounder Laura Marsh has announced her retirement from all forms of cricket. While announcing her retirement, Marsh cited the delay to the launch of the inaugural edition of the "Hundred".

She was slated to represent Oval Invincibles in the tournament, but the competition has been pushed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. "I have made the decision to retire from all forms of cricket. With the cancellation of The Hundred competition this year, I feel that it is the right time to hang up the boots. I want to say a huge thank you to all the teams and organisations I have represented over the years," Marsh tweeted.

"I owe a huge amount to both Kent & Sussex for the role they played in my development as a player. Big thanks also to The Surrey Stars, Sydney Sixers, NSW Breakers, and Otago Sparks. Every team I played for developed me as a player and a person and I am fortunate to have made some lifelong friends and memories over the years," she added. The 33-year-old had called time on her international career last year after she was left out of the England squad.

In her international career, Marsh played 9 Tests, 103 ODIs and 67 T20Is. She managed to score 1,588 runs across all formats and also registered 217 wickets. (ANI)

TRENDING

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Dwarf planet Ceres is 'ocean world' with salty water deep underground; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan: CM Gehlot calls for CLP meet today at 5 pm

The Congress Legislature Party CLP is set to meet under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday at 5 pm at his residence in Jaipur. On August 11, the first CLP meeting since a chance of reconciliation between Gehlot and ...

F1 driver Perez will race in Spain after negative virus test

Sergio Perez will race at the Spanish Grand Prix this week after testing negative for the coronavirus. His team said on Thursday that governing body FIA cleared him to return to the paddock for the race in Montmelo on the outskirts of Barce...

Digital offerings growing area of investment for every telco: Report

Digital offerings represent a growing area of investment for every telecom company, with Reliance Jio leading the way, according to an analyst report. While Jio is building or partnering for these offerings, Airtel and Vodafone Idea are lar...

Mitchell Starc bulks up in order to maintain status as "fastest bowler"

Australia pacer Mitchell Starc has bulked-up in his off season in the gym and as a result, the pacer now believes that he can break the mark of 100mph in terms of bowling speed. Starc had come close five years ago in terms of recording the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020