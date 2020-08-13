Left Menu
Development News Edition

World Athletics publishes list of approved competition shoes

World Athletics on Thursday published the list of approved competition shoes, following the amendments to Rule 5 of the Technical Rules announced on July 28 this year.

ANI | Quai Antoine | Updated: 13-08-2020 21:27 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 21:27 IST
World Athletics publishes list of approved competition shoes
Representative Image (Photo/World Athletics Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

World Athletics on Thursday published the list of approved competition shoes, following the amendments to Rule 5 of the Technical Rules announced on July 28 this year. The list has been compiled following the introduction of the requirement on January 31, 2020, that any new shoe that an athlete proposes to wear in international competitions needed to be assessed by World Athletics.

"The list does not contain every shoe ever worn by an athlete but it does include some older models of shoes that manufacturers sent to World Athletics for assessment by its independent expert. The position with older shoes that are not on the list is that they still need to comply with the rule going forward. The athlete, or their representative, will need to ensure their older shoe complies with Rule 5.13 in terms of the maximum sole thicknesses for their specified event and any inserted plate or blade, including spike plates if relevant," the World Athletics said in a release. "Under Rule 5 of the Technical Rules, athletes (or their representative) have the responsibility to provide World Athletics with specifications of the new shoes the athlete proposes to wear in competition. World Athletics accepts shoe specification and samples submitted by manufacturers for further examination," it added.

If there is doubt about a shoe (particularly shoes that no other athlete has) then athletes, officials and meeting organisers should first refer to the approved list. If the competition referee has a reasonable suspicion that a shoe worn by an athlete might not comply with the rules then at the conclusion of the competition the referee may request the shoe be handed over for further investigation by World Athletics.

The list of approved shoes will be updated regularly to reflect any new information received. "Transitioning rules is never easy but is significantly harder with the current pandemic and the challenges we all face in staging, competing and providing kit and equipment during this time," World Athletics CEO Jon Ridgeon said in a statement.

"We will continue to communicate, clarify and explain the rules and would like to thank our athletes, Member Federations, meeting organisers, shoe companies and technical officials for working with us to ensure the rules are understood and adhered to and, when this is not possible, that we resolve issues quickly, consistently and compassionately within the framework of the rules," he added. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Nigeria: Government may reciprocate the visa restriction imposed by US and other countries

World News Roundup: Sweden puts Austria, Liechtenstein on safe travel list; Belarus says police detained more than 1,000 protesters overnight and more

Mindhunter Season 3 renewal likely to take time, why there is hope till Season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Hero MotoCorp Q1 net profit falls 95 pc to Rs 58 cr

The countrys largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported a 95.38 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 57.78 crore for the first quarter ended June 30, on account of lower sales due to coronavirus pandemic. The ...

Golf-European Tour withdraws Wattel from Celtic Classic over COVID-19 concerns

The European Tour said on Thursday it had withdrawn Frenchman Romain Wattel from the Celtic Classic this week as a precaution, after he came in contact with compatriot Alex Levy, who tested positive for COVID-19. Levy was earlier withdrawn ...

Lioness gives birth to three cubs in Gwalior zoo

After 28 years, an Asiatic lioness on Thursday gave birth to three cubs at the municipal corporation-run Gandhi Zoological Park here, an official said. The cubs are being looked after according to Central Zoo Authority guidelines in view of...

Merkel spoke to Erdogan, Greek PM on eastern Mediterranean

German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis about their dispute over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean, a German government spokesman said...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020