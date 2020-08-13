Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arsenal forward Trae Coyle joins Gillingham on loan

Arsenal on Thursday confirmed that forward Trae Coyle has joined League One side Gillingham on loan for the 2020/21 season.

ANI | London | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:13 IST
Arsenal forward Trae Coyle joins Gillingham on loan
Striker Trae Coyle (Photo/Arsenal Academy Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal on Thursday confirmed that forward Trae Coyle has joined League One side Gillingham on loan for the 2020/21 season. The 19-year-old was a regular in Premier League 2 side last season, making 15 appearances and scoring three goals in the competition.

"Everyone at Arsenal wishes Trae all the best for his time with Gillingham and look forward to supporting his ongoing development," Arsenal said in a statement. A pacy and powerful forward who can play anywhere in the front three, Coyle was an integral member of Arsenal under-18 side as they won the U-18 Premier League South title in 2018/19, scoring eight times during the victorious campaign.

Camden-born Coyle is an England youth international and signed as a scholar in July 2017, with his fine performances soon being rewarded with his first professional contract in January 2018. He now joins Zech Medley, who will also be on loan at Gillingham next season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

X-Cube: Samsung's 3D IC solution now available for next-gen applications

Moto Razr 2: Motorola's next foldable phone to launch on September 9

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

TDP MLA Atchannaidu tests positive for COVID-19

TDP MLA and former Labour Minister Atchannaidu has tested positive for COVID-19. He is currently is in judicial custody and is getting treatment at Ramesh Hospital Guntur. Atchannaidus relative and MP K Rammohan Naidu gave a statement about...

Coronavirus making it harder for Colombia's indigenous Wayuu to survive -HRW

Coronavirus is making it more difficult for indigenous Wayuu people in Colombia to survive and putting children at risk of malnutrition, advocacy group Human Rights Watch HRW said on Thursday.Even before coronavirus, food insecurity and mal...

Israel hails UAE deal but Palestinians - and settlers - dismayed

Israel talked of history and Palestinians of being blindsided after Thursdays surprise announcement of a deal to normalise relations between the Jewish state and the United Arab Emirates.In a nationwide televised address, Israeli Prime Mini...

Bar Council of India seeks laptops for all needy advocates, resumption of open courts

The Bar Council of India has requested the Union and state governments to provide basic Ipadslaptops to all needy advocates of the country for the purposes of e-filing and virtual hearings from their homes, offices. It has also requested pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020