Nationals bullpen regains RHP Harris, loses LHP Freeman

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 13-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 22:18 IST
The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but replaced him with left-hander Sam Freeman due to a left flexor mass strain. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on the IL with a right groin strain on July 31. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Harris is 23-18 with 20 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 421 career relief appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2012), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-14), Houston Astros (2015-19) and Nationals. He was an All-Star in 2016. Freeman, 33, has a 0.00 ERA through seven bullpen appearances this season, allowing two hits with seven walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Freeman is 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA in 271 career games, all in relief, with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Texas Rangers (2015), Milwaukee Brewers (2016), Atlanta Braves (2017-18), Los Angeles Angels (2019) and Nationals.

