Nationals bullpen loses Doolittle to IL, regains RHP Harris

Harris is 23-18 with 20 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 421 career relief appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2012), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-14), Houston Astros (2015-19) and Nationals.

Reuters | Buenos Aires | Updated: 13-08-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Nationals reinstated right-handed reliever Will Harris from the 10-day injured list Thursday but lost left-hander Sean Doolittle to the IL in a flurry of pitching moves. Left-hander Sam Freeman also landed on the IL due to a left flexor mass strain, and the Nats selected the contract of lefty Seth Romero, the team's first-round pick in the 2017 draft.

Doolittle is on the IL, retroactive to Aug. 11, with right knee fatigue. Doolittle, 33, appeared in five games and allowed five earned runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in three innings. Harris, 35, appeared in two games before landing on the IL with a right groin strain on July 31. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Harris is 23-18 with 20 saves and a 2.85 ERA in 421 career relief appearances with the Colorado Rockies (2012), Arizona Diamondbacks (2013-14), Houston Astros (2015-19) and Nationals. He was an All-Star in 2016. Freeman, 33, has a 0.00 ERA through seven bullpen appearances this season, allowing two hits with seven walks and six strikeouts in five innings.

Freeman is 8-7 with a 3.54 ERA in 271 career games, all in relief, with the St. Louis Cardinals (2012-14), Texas Rangers (2015), Milwaukee Brewers (2016), Atlanta Braves (2017-18), Los Angeles Angels (2019) and Nationals. Romero joins the active roster for the first time in his Major League career. The 24-year-old did not pitch in 2019, recovering from Tommy John surgery in August of 2018. He appeared in 14 games (14 starts) during his Minor League career before the surgery, recording a 4.37 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.

