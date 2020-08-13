Left Menu
Mets' McNeil carted off field vs. Nationals

McNeil, who was playing in left field, stretched to make the catch to rob Asdrubal Cabrera's bid for extra bases as well as the Nationals of a potential big inning. The 28-year-old McNeil, however, appeared to injure his leg on the play.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 00:18 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 23:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@Mets)

The 28-year-old McNeil, however, appeared to injure his leg on the play. He was unable to walk off the field before a cart was summoned to help bring him to the trainer's room. Billy Hamilton entered the game in place of McNeil, who is hitting .293 with seven RBIs this season.

McNeil made the All-Star team in 2019 and batted .318 with 23 homers and 75 RBIs in 133 games.

