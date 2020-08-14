Canadiens' Julien hospitalized with chest pains

Montreal Canadiens coach Claude Julien was taken by ambulance to a Toronto hospital Wednesday night after experiencing chest pains, general manager Marc Bergevin announced Thursday. Bergevin said Julien, 60, is undergoing tests and his condition is not believed to be coronavirus-related.

"He's for sure in really good hands," Bergevin said. "I spoke with him this morning, and we're hoping for the best for him right now." Julien will miss the rest of Montreal's first-round Stanley Cup Playoff series against the Philadelphia Flyers, with associate coach Kirk Muller taking over his duties.

The Flyers defeated the Canadiens 2-1 in Game 1 on Wednesday night in Toronto. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Friday afternoon.

Julien is in his 18th season as an NHL head coach. This is the fourth season of his second stint with Montreal (also 2002-06). He spent one season with the New Jersey Devils (2006-07) and won the 2011 Stanley Cup during his 10-season stint with the Boston Bruins (2007-17).