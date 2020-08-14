FOX's Jimmy Johnson to work from home during pandemic

FOX Sports analyst Jimmy Johnson said Thursday he will work from home during the NFL season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "After much consideration, and with the full support of FOX Sports, I've decided not to travel to L.A. studio for FOX NFL SUNDAY for the time being due to the pandemic," the Hall of Fame coach posted on Twitter. "I will still contribute to the broadcast and I can't wait to talk football with my guys remotely!"

Johnson, 77, was selected in January to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Centennial Class of 2020. The enshrinement ceremony has been postponed to 2021. Johnson succeeded Tom Landry as the second coach in Dallas Cowboys' history. He overcame a 1-15 start in 1989 and quickly made Dallas a contender over the next two seasons before securing back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993.

Johnson posted a 44-36 record during his five seasons with Dallas before parting ways with the Cowboys. He replaced another legendary coach in Don Shula when he became head coach of the Miami Dolphins in 1996, guiding the club to three playoff appearances during his four-year stint. Johnson had an 80-64 overall coaching record in the NFL.

--Field Level Media