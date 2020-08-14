Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sputtering Blues brace for Game 2 versus Canucks

However, another defeat at the hands of the upstart Vancouver Canucks in Friday's Game 2 in Edmonton would have the Blues in a rough spot. "We had three games to try and get our pace and we just weren't good enough," St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn said.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 02:48 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 02:48 IST
Sputtering Blues brace for Game 2 versus Canucks

Losing the first game of their best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series doesn't put the defending champion St. Louis Blues on the ropes. However, another defeat at the hands of the upstart Vancouver Canucks in Friday's Game 2 in Edmonton would have the Blues in a rough spot.

"We had three games to try and get our pace and we just weren't good enough," St. Louis forward Brayden Schenn said. "I don't think we were good enough as a team right from our exhibition game. "We're going to continue to build here, get better, and try and wear 'em down. That's what the playoff series is all about. We've been in this situation before. Even all last year, we were down in some series. They're a good team over there. And we're gonna have to find a way to be better."

The Blues have dropped all five games -- counting an exhibition contest -- since resuming action after the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the league in March. They were winless in the four-team round-robin tournament, a surprising development for the squad that was tops in the Western Conference when the league was paused in March. There are myriad reasons for their struggles, among them being without a complete line of forwards in Ivan Barbashev, Sammy Blais and Alexander Steen while sniper Vladimir Tarasenko is trying to find his form following a shoulder injury in October.

A surprising trend has developed since the restart, as St. Louis has been outscored 9-0 in the third period -- including 3-0 in Wednesday's 5-2 setback to the Canucks. "I liked our game (overall)," Blues coach Craig Berube said. "We made two mistakes in the third period and they both ended up in our net. I didn't like those mistakes and we have to stop those from happening."

Meanwhile, the Canucks are trending in the other direction. Vancouver has won four straight games and looked stronger in each outing.

"You want to get up for the big games, you want to be a difference maker, especially at this time of year," said captain Bo Horvat, who scored twice in the series opener. "You're playing the Stanley Cup champs, it's easy to get up for. These are the games you want to win."

And now the Canucks are bracing for an even more motivated Blues squad, which twice won series last year despite losing the opening clash. "This series is not going to be easy," said Canucks goalie Jacob Markstrom, who made 29 saves in the opener.

"It's going to be really tough. St. Louis is a great team, and we have to count on them coming really hungry for Game 2, and we have to step up our game as well and grow and keep building on what we started." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Nigeria approves last evacuation flight for Nigerians stranded in US amid COVID-19

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil's Bolsonaro cites difficulty of selling state firms in explaining privatization delays

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that selling off state companies was very complicated and the top ones require Congressional approval, explaining delays in his policy of privatizations. Privatization secretary Salim Matt...

Trump scores diplomatic deal with Middle East allies before election

President Donald Trump on Thursday managed to pull off a rare victory for U.S. diplomacy in the Middle East ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid by helping to broker a deal between American allies Israel and the United Arab Emirates. The Gul...

Booker fuels scorching Suns past Mavericks

Devin Booker scored 23 of his game-high 27 points in the first half, and the Phoenix Suns completed an unexpected undefeated run through the NBA bubble on Thursday with a 128-102 victory over the Dallas Mavericks near Orlando. The Suns 34-3...

Governor of Venezuela's capital district, key Maduro ally, dies of COVID-19

Dario Vivas, the governor of Venezuelas Caracas capital district and strong ally of President Nicolas Maduro, died on Thursday of COVID-19 at 70 years old, officials said. Vivas, a senior member of the ruling socialist party, had said on Tw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020