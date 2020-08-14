Bruins' Pastrnak ruled out for Game 2 vs. Hurricanes

Boston Bruins star forward David Pastrnak will not play in Game 2 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday in Toronto. Pastrnak was ruled "unfit to participate" in the game, according to the Bruins official Twitter site.

Pastrnak recorded his first points of the postseason after collecting a goal and an assist in Boston's 4-3 double-overtime victory versus Carolina on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Pastrnak scored 48 times to share the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2019-20 as the NHL's leading goal scorer with Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin.

Pastrnak needed just 70 games to reach that total, eclipsing his previous career high -- set last season -- by 10. He also set career highs in assists (47), points (95) and plus-minus rating (plus-21). --Field Level Media