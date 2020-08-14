Hamilton helps 'Canes level series with Bruins

In just his second game since suffering a broken leg in January, Dougie Hamilton scored with 11:30 remaining to break a tie, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series Thursday night in Toronto. The best-of-seven series is tied going into Saturday afternoon's Game 3.

Hamilton's goal was set up by Martin Necas' second assist of the game. Necas circled behind the net and sent a pass to Hamilton, and the All-Star defenseman unleashed a blast from the right side. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, and Svechnikov added an assist. Carolina goalie James Reimer made 33 saves.

David Krejci and Brad Marchand had the Boston goals. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. Krejci scored on a first-period power play with a shot from the point through traffic, ending Boston's 0-for-13 mark on power plays this month. It marked his second goal of the series.

Teravainen tied the game on a power play with 4:47 to play in the second period, set up on a pass from Svechnikov. Eighty-eight seconds later, the Hurricanes went ahead on Svechnikov's fourth goal of the postseason. Necas' pass was on spot to Svechnikov, who was coming down the slot.

Boston's second power-play goal came when Marchand converted with 3.8 seconds to play in the second period. There were a total of 13 shots in the first period (seven by Carolina). The teams combined to match that in less than 11 minutes of the second period.

The Bruins played postseason games on consecutive days for the first time since 2013. Those games seven years ago came against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Reimer the goalie for Toronto. Boston played without right winger David Pastrnak, who set up the winning goal in the second overtime of Game 1 on Wednesday after scoring earlier in that contest. He appeared to leave the ice in pain after the postgame celebration.

The Hurricanes made lineup changes, including putting defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in and leaving Joel Edmundson, who scored in Game 1, out. Defenseman Sami Vatanen and veteran winger Justin Williams, who both missed Game 1, were back in action. --Field Level Media