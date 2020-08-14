Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hamilton helps 'Canes level series with Bruins

The best-of-seven series is tied going into Saturday afternoon's Game 3. Hamilton's goal was set up by Martin Necas' second assist of the game. It marked his second goal of the series. Teravainen tied the game on a power play with 4:47 to play in the second period, set up on a pass from Svechnikov.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 08:30 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 08:30 IST
Hamilton helps 'Canes level series with Bruins

In just his second game since suffering a broken leg in January, Dougie Hamilton scored with 11:30 remaining to break a tie, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference first-round series Thursday night in Toronto. The best-of-seven series is tied going into Saturday afternoon's Game 3.

Hamilton's goal was set up by Martin Necas' second assist of the game. Necas circled behind the net and sent a pass to Hamilton, and the All-Star defenseman unleashed a blast from the right side. Teuvo Teravainen and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, and Svechnikov added an assist. Carolina goalie James Reimer made 33 saves.

David Krejci and Brad Marchand had the Boston goals. Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. Krejci scored on a first-period power play with a shot from the point through traffic, ending Boston's 0-for-13 mark on power plays this month. It marked his second goal of the series.

Teravainen tied the game on a power play with 4:47 to play in the second period, set up on a pass from Svechnikov. Eighty-eight seconds later, the Hurricanes went ahead on Svechnikov's fourth goal of the postseason. Necas' pass was on spot to Svechnikov, who was coming down the slot.

Boston's second power-play goal came when Marchand converted with 3.8 seconds to play in the second period. There were a total of 13 shots in the first period (seven by Carolina). The teams combined to match that in less than 11 minutes of the second period.

The Bruins played postseason games on consecutive days for the first time since 2013. Those games seven years ago came against the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Reimer the goalie for Toronto. Boston played without right winger David Pastrnak, who set up the winning goal in the second overtime of Game 1 on Wednesday after scoring earlier in that contest. He appeared to leave the ice in pain after the postgame celebration.

The Hurricanes made lineup changes, including putting defenseman Trevor Van Riemsdyk in and leaving Joel Edmundson, who scored in Game 1, out. Defenseman Sami Vatanen and veteran winger Justin Williams, who both missed Game 1, were back in action. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

QBiotics partners with MSD to benefit patients with unresectable melanoma

QBiotics Group Limited QGL, a life sciences company developing novel anticancer and wound healing pharmaceuticals, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with MSD tradename of Merck Co., Inc., Kenilworth, NJ, USA, to ...

New Zealand reports more COVID-19 cases ahead of lockdown decision

New Zealands first coronavirus outbreak in three months has spread further, officials reported on Friday, just hours before Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is due to announce whether a lockdown in the countrys biggest city will be extended. O...

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris hit by 'birther' conspiracy theory

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Senator Kamala Harris has been hit by a birther movement, with US President Donald Trump saying he had heard that she does not meet the requirements to serve the White House. Former US President Barack...

State police exit Portland after 2 weeks of protest duty

Oregon State Police are leaving Portland after a two-week assignment to help protect a federal courthouse thats been a target of protesters during months of conflict in Oregons largest city. The state police are continually reassessing our ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020