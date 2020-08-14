Darvish sharp, Schwarber homers as Cubs top Brewers

Yu Darvish carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and the Chicago Cubs held on for a 4-2 win over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night. Brewers slugger Justin Smoak broke up Darvish's no-hit effort with one out in the seventh when he ripped a solo home run down the right-field line. The blast marked the only hit of the night against Darvish (3-1), who walked two and struck out 11 before yielding to the bullpen to start the eighth.

Chicago won for the 13th time in 16 games this season, improving upon its best record in the major leagues. It is the best start for the franchise since 1907. Brewers starter Brett Anderson (0-2) drew the loss after allowing two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Kyle Schwarber went deep for the Cubs, who have won seven home games in a row. Ian Happ finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Javier Baez and David Bote also notched RBIs. Milwaukee has lost two games in a row, three of four and five of seven.

The Cubs opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Nico Hoerner led off the frame with a double, advanced to third on a groundout by Anthony Rizzo and scored on a groundout by Baez. In the second, Chicago pushed its lead to 2-0 on a solo shot by Schwarber. He belted a first-pitch sinker an estimated 373 feet over the wall in left-center field for his third homer of the season.

A two-run sixth made it 4-0 for the Cubs. Happ drove in Willson Contreras on a double to center field, and moments later Happ came home to score on Bote's line-drive single to left. Smoak broke up the shutout in the seventh, and he struck again with an RBI double with two outs in the ninth. Cubs reliever Rowan Wick retired Omar Narvaez in the next at-bat to record his third save.

Darvish lowered his ERA to 1.88 after four starts. He has walked four and struck out 27 this season. --Field Level Media