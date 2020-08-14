Left Menu
Development News Edition

Grizzlies beat Bucks to clinch play-in berth

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant each recorded a triple-double Thursday afternoon, helping the Memphis Grizzlies gain a spot in the NBA play-in game with a 119-106 victory over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA bubble.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 09:12 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 09:12 IST
Grizzlies beat Bucks to clinch play-in berth

Jonas Valanciunas and Ja Morant each recorded a triple-double Thursday afternoon, helping the Memphis Grizzlies gain a spot in the NBA play-in game with a 119-106 victory over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA bubble. Dillon Brooks led all scorers with 31 points for the Grizzlies (34-39), who clinched no worse than the ninth seed in the Western Conference.

The Portland Trail Blazers rallied past the Brooklyn Nets later Thursday, claiming the eighth seed and relegating the Grizzlies to the ninth. Portland and Memphis will meet Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday to decide the West's final playoff spot. The Grizzlies must beat the Blazers twice, while Portland must win only once. The Bucks (56-17) had already clinched the top seed in the East. The playoffs begin Monday, and Milwaukee's opening-round opponent will be eighth-seeded Orlando.

The Bucks are expected to get Antetokounmpo back for the playoffs. He was suspended for one game for head-butting Washington's Moe Wagner on Tuesday. After a tight first quarter that saw Memphis lead 22-21, the Grizzlies distanced themselves from the East's top team in the second and third periods.

Memphis took a 60-50 advantage into the break, then ran off by as many as 23 points in the third period before coasting home. Valanciunas finished with 26 points, a game-high 19 rebounds and a career-high 12 assists for his first career triple-double. He had never previously had more than five assists in a game.

The 26 points matched his seventh-most of the season, while the 19 rebounds equaled his second-most. Morant complemented Valanciunas' feat with his second triple-double of the season, going for 12 points, a career-high 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Brandon Clarke and Kyle Anderson added 10 points apiece for the Grizzlies, who won for just the second time in eight games in the bubble. Brook Lopez had team-highs in points with 19 and rebounds with nine for the Bucks, who suffered their fifth loss since the restart in eight games.

Frank Mason III accumulated 18 points to complement a team-high eight assists, while Donte DiVincenzo had 17 points, Khris Middleton 14 and D.J. Wilson 12 for Milwaukee, which was out-shot 50.0 percent to 39.4. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Exclusive U.S. recruits scientists abroad for COVID-19 vaccine trials, pledges access to supplyThe Trump administrations coronavirus vaccine project is recruiting scientists in South Afr...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.Billionaire Sumner Redstone, media mogul who headed Viacom, dead at 97Viacom and CBS Chairman Emeritus Sumner Redstone, the media mogul who took his fathers movie theater chain and built ...

TikTok deal must provide 'total security' and 'substantially' benefit US: Trump

Any deal to sell TikTok to an American company must provide total security and substantially benefit the United States, President Donald Trump has said as he emphasized on the September 15 deadline for the popular Chinese social networking ...

Duo chairs of Nepal ruling party to meet today to end deadlock

Prime Minister and chairman of the NCP KP Sharma Oli and co-chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal are set to hold another round of discussion at 11 am on Friday about the possible ways to end the stalemate in the Nepal Communist Party NCP. On Thursday a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020