Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillard, Blazers rally past Nets to clinch play-in spot

Damian Lillard scored 42 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night near Orlando to clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Reuters | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:20 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:20 IST
Lillard, Blazers rally past Nets to clinch play-in spot

Damian Lillard scored 42 points, and the Portland Trail Blazers escaped with a 134-133 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night near Orlando to clinch the eighth seed in the Western Conference and a berth in the play-in series against the Memphis Grizzlies. Following games of 51 and 61 points, Lillard helped Portland (35-39) clinch by scoring 12 points in the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer from the edge of the NBA logo at halfcourt. He produced his 11th game of at least 40 points this season by shooting 13 of 22, including 8 of 14 on 3-point attempts.

Portland will host the ninth-seeded Grizzlies on Saturday, needing just one win to ensure a playoff berth. If the Blazers lose, the teams will play again Sunday, with the winner claiming the final playoff spot. The winner will draw the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the playoffs. Lillard's biggest play down the stretch actually came on the defensive end. Portland took a 134-130 lead on a jumper by C.J. McCollum with 53.4 seconds left, after Lillard poked the ball from behind while defending Caris LeVert just past midcourt.

Rebounding from Lillard's steal, LeVert converted a 3-point play with 37.7 seconds left to cut the deficit to one. Following a missed 3-pointer by Carmelo Anthony, the dramatic game ended when LeVert's step-back attempt over McCollum was short with three-tenths of a second remaining. McCollum added 25 points, while Jusuf Nurkic collected 22 along with 10 rebounds for Portland, which went 6-2 in the restart. Gary Trent Jr. and Hassan Whiteside contributed 16 apiece for the Trail Blazers, who shot 48.1 percent.

LeVert led the Nets with 37 points on 16-of-29 shooting, including a jumper with 4:18 remaining that gave Brooklyn a 124-119 lead. Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Joe Harris added 19 points each, and Tyler Johnson chipped in 16 for Brooklyn (35-37), which will face second-seeded Toronto in Game 1 of the first-round on Monday. Portland held an 82-74 lead on a spinning layup by Whiteside with 9:36 left in the third, but the Nets came back and outscored the Blazers 30-15 the rest of the quarter to get a 104-97 lead entering the fourth. Brooklyn took its first lead since early in the second quarter on a tip-in by Jarrett Allen with 5:21 left in the third and built a 102-92 lead on a 3-pointer by Luwawu-Cabarrot with 1:48 to go in the frame.

Neither team led by more than six points, and both teams shot over 50 percent as the first quarter ended in a 31-31 tie. Lillard scored 12 points in the second quarter, and Portland took a 73-67 lead at halftime. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Gold rush at Turkish bazaar a test of trust for lowly lira

Hasan Ayhan followed his wifes instructions last week and took their savings to buy gold at Istanbuls Grand Bazaar as Turks scooped up bullion worth 7 billion in a just a fortnight.With memories of a currency crisis which rocked Turkeys eco...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. UC San Diego research lab to make environmentally friendly flip flops from algaeResearchers at University of California, San Diego hope to make future beach visits both environmentally ...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Is it a bird Is it a plane No, its Canadian Prime Minister Justin TrudeauCanadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to have his life story turned into a comic book, as TidalWav...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Varner fires 62 to grab share of lead in North CarolinaHarold Varner III shot a bogey-free 62 in the first round of the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Thursday to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020