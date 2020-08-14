MLB roundup: Betts makes history as Dodgers blast Padres

Left Menu
Tomas Nido had a career day as New York handed visiting Washington a sixth loss in its last eight games. Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats, in the fourth and fifth innings, as the Mets salvaged a split in the four-game series.

Mookie Betts led an electric power display Thursday, hitting three home runs while finding his way into the record book, as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to an 11-2 victory at home over the San Diego Padres. Betts matched Johnny Mize and Sammy Sosa as the only players in major league history to hit three home runs in a game six times. According to STATS, Betts is also the first player in major league history to hit three home runs in the first five innings of a game three times.

In just his 19th game with his new club, Betts hit home runs in the second, fourth and fifth innings. One came off Padres starter Chris Paddack, while the other two were off Luis Perdomo. Betts has seven home runs on the season. Corey Seager, A.J. Pollock and Austin Barnes also went deep as the Dodgers emerged from some recent scuffles that saw them score just three total runs in the first two games of the series against the Padres, both defeats.

Cubs 4, Brewers 2 Yu Darvish carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning, and Chicago held on to win at Milwaukee.

Brewers slugger Justin Smoak broke up Darvish's no-hit effort with one out in the seventh when he ripped a solo home run down the right-field line. The blast marked the only hit of the night against Darvish (3-1), who walked two and struck out 11 before yielding to the bullpen to start the eighth. Chicago won for the 13th time in 16 games this season, improving its best record in the major leagues. It is the best start for the franchise since 1907. Kyle Schwarber went deep for the Cubs, who have won seven home games in a row. Ian Happ finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI, while Javier Baez and David Bote also notched RBIs. Brewers starter Brett Anderson (0-2) drew the loss after allowing two runs on five hits in 4 1/3 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Rays 17, Red Sox 8 Hunter Renfroe slugged a pair of home runs to help Tampa Bay notch a four-game series sweep over host Boston It was the first time in club history that the Rays scored at least eight runs in all four games of a series, and they set a new mark by totaling 42 runs in that span.

Their sixth straight win overall increased their record to 13-1 at Fenway Park since August 2018. They also had a four-game sweep in Boston from April 16-19, 2010. Jalen Beeks (1-1) earned the win after replacing starter Tyler Glasnow to start the fifth inning. Anthony Banda collected his first career save. Jose Peraza and Jonathan Arauz had two hits, but Arauz made one of Boston's four errors -- third baseman Rafael Devers committed three throwing -- that led to five total unearned runs. Michael Chavis went 2-for-2 with a triple.

Mets 8, Nationals 2 Tomas Nido had a career day as New York handed visiting Washington a sixth loss in its last eight games.

Nido hit a two-run homer and a grand slam in consecutive at-bats, in the fourth and fifth innings, as the Mets salvaged a split in the four-game series. His six RBIs were also a career high, and the grand slam was the first of his career. David Peterson (3-1) got the win for the Mets after allowing an unearned run and one hit in five innings. Juan Soto hit his fourth homer in the series in the sixth inning for the Nationals. Starter Austin Voth (0-2) took the lass after giving up three runs on six hits over four innings.

Pirates 9, Reds 6 Adam Frazier, Colin Moran and Gregory Polanco all homered in the first two innings, and visiting Pittsburgh rolled past Cincinnati to snap a three-game losing skid.

Reds starter Anthony DeSclafani (1-1) had not given up a run in either of his first two starts, but was shelled for nine runs on nine hits and the three long balls in just two innings of work. Nick Senzel had three hits with a homer and four RBIs. The trio of solo home runs early on for the Pirates sparked an offense that led 9-0 after an inning and a half. Pittsburgh starter Trevor Williams (1-3) capitalized to earn his first win after giving up three runs on seven hits over five innings.

Orioles 11, Phillies 4 Pedro Severino homered, singled twice and drove in three runs to lead visiting Baltimore past and complete a three-game sweep as Anthony Santander added a double and three RBIs while Jose Iglesias had two hits and two RBIs.

Orioles starter Tom Eshelman, a former Phillies prospect, tossed five effective innings and gave up four hits and two runs. Eshelman (1-0) threw 68 pitches, 46 for strikes. J.T. Realmuto homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryce Harper had two hits and prized prospect Alec Bohm doubled in his major league debut for the Phillies. Phillies starter Jake Arrieta (1-2) lasted 4 2/3 innings and allowed seven hits and four runs while striking out four and walking one.

